Plant-based Food Ingredients Market Insights on Share, Application and Forecast Assumptions 2022-2030

The global plant-based food ingredients market size was US$ 3341.5 million in 2021. The global plant-based food ingredients market size is forecast to reach US$ 12,345 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

These plant-based ingredients come from fruits, vegetables, roots, and other parts of the plant. Plant-based foods and beverages mostly use these ingredients. Ingredients are materials that can be added to foods & drinks to achieve the desired effect. Food additives impart specific functional qualities, including sweeteners (added to get desired sweetness) and preservatives (added to retard spoilage, whether due to microbial growth or chemical changes).

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Plant-based foods are increasing in popularity due to a number of factors, including vegan culture, growing health awareness, and concerns for animal welfare. These factors have contributed to the growth of the Plant-based food ingredients market.

The food service industry has significantly contributed to the growth of the plant-based food ingredients market as hotels, restaurants, and fast food outlets label their products with vegan ingredients or serve vegan sauces as appetizers.

Urbanization and growth of millennial populations, which are potential and targeted consumers, influence the market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The outbreak of the pandemic has positively impacted the global Plant-based food ingredients market. As a result of health concerns and increased spending on foods with high nutritional value. Following the COVID-19 outbreak, people have become increasingly concerned about the ingredients used in food products and have switched from animal-based foods to plant-based foods.

Regional Insights

As of 2021, Europe held the largest share of the market and is forecast to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Due to the rising demand for Plant-based food products in bakeries, confectioneries, and beverages, the market for Plant-based food ingredients is forecast to grow significantly. Due to the increase in demand from millennials and the significant vegan population and robust marketing activities, Germany is the largest market in Europe for plant-based food ingredients. Additionally, improved distribution channels also contribute to the growth of the product market in Europe.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global plant-based food ingredients market are:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

DuPont de Nemours, Incorporated

Ingredion Incorporated

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

Kemin Industries

Kerry Group

Novozymes

Palsgaard A/S

Tate & Lyle

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global plant-based food ingredients market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Emulsifiers

Texturants

Binding agents & stabilizers

Cultures & probiotic ingredients

Preservatives

Enzymes

Fibers

Sweeteners

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Bakery

Confectionery

Beverages

Snack products

Ready meals

Nutrition & supplements

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

