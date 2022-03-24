Cybersecurity market 2022 Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Supply Demand Scenario and Growth Prospects Survey till 2027

Astute Analytica recently published a new report on the global cybersecurity market. With the help of primary and secondary research, the global cybersecurity market report aims to provide an insightful understanding of the industry. This report provides a comprehensive view and strategic analysis of the parent industry.

The global cybersecurity market size was US$ 149.7 Bn in 2021. The global cybersecurity market size is forecast to reach US$ 197 Bn by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.40% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

The report also includes a detailed analysis of the following segments – By Components, By Security Type, By Deployment, By Application, and By Enterprise Size. Cloud Security is the dominating segment of Security Type with estimated revenue of US$ 46.4 Billion in 2020.

Global cybersecurity market research report covers various segments, including market opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales, and overall growth. The report provides a deep understanding of the industry parameters such as market growth, share, volume, forecast industry trends, and, accordingly, changes in market prices for the forecast year.

Cybersecurity market research reports summarize industry trends, business growth patterns, and research methodologies. Direct factors that contribute to the market include the production strategies and methods, development platforms, and the product models themselves, where a slight change would affect the report as a whole.

The report also illuminates some of the main factors, including R&D, new product launches, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and growth of the key industry participants on a regional and global basis. In addition to cost analysis, several other important factors include production, revenue, production rate, consumption, imports/exports, supply/demand, gross, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the key influencing factors and market inclinations, along with the relevant market segments and sub-segments.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Industry name market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

This report aims to provide market players in this field with insights regarding the post-COVID-19 impact, which will aid them in evaluating their strategies. COVID-19 has impacted a number of manufacturing operations and supply chains worldwide. As a result, the economy has suffered a recession and high inflation rates. Moreover, the pandemic disrupted the movement of many industries between continents and countries. As a result of the labor shortage and the hindered logistics movement, the whole sector faces sustained challenges. End-user industries have suffered severe financial losses as a result of the lockdown.

Regional Analysis

The report includes market status and outlook 2022-2027 for Global & Regional markets. In addition, the report provides a breakdown of each region & country covered in the report. The report identifies sales, sales volume, and revenue forecasts for each region & country.

Leading Competitors

With an extensive analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details, the report describes the key players of the industry, including their company profile, product specifications, sales and production capacity, revenue, price, and gross margin for the years 2022-2027.

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global cybersecurity market report are:

MacAfee, Trend Micro Incorporated, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, BAE Systems, Inc., Check Point Software Technology Ltd., F5 Networks, EMC Corporation, FireEye, Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Sophos PLC, Fortinet, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Symantec Corporation, Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. and Qualys Inc. among others.

Segment Analysis

The global cybersecurity market segmentation focuses on By Components, By Security Type, By Deployment, By Application, and By Enterprise Size.

By Component

Solutions Threat Intelligence Identity and Access Management Security and Vulnerability Management Risk and Compliance Management Others Encryption Data Loss Prevention Network DLP Storage/ Data Center DLP Endpoint DLP Unified Threat Management Firewall Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems Disaster Recovery Distributed Denial of Service Others

Services Professional Services Design and Integration Risk and Threat Assessment Consulting Training and Education Support and Maintenance

Managed Security Services

By Security

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others

By Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premises

By Application

BFSI

Government

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Others

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

