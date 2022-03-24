Taiwan intelligence agency rules out role by hackers in recent spate of blackouts

The NSB says hackers are not responsible for a recent spate of blackouts. The NSB says hackers are not responsible for a recent spate of blackouts. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The country's top intelligence agency, the National Security Bureau (NSB), on Thursday (March 24) ruled out the possibility that a recent spate of blackouts had been caused by enemy hackers.

Human error at a power plant in Kaohsiung City left more than 5 million households without electricity on March 3, and two employees of a subcontractor were thought to have been responsible for a March 11 outage at the country’s main gateway, Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. Over the past few weeks, occasional blackouts have continued to strike different parts of the country.

However, the incidents are completely unrelated and could therefore not be the work of hackers, NSB Director-General Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) told legislators Thursday.

He did acknowledge, though, that Taiwan’s basic infrastructure should not be so weak, CNA reported. The relevant authorities will investigate the separate incidents, and the NSB will draw up an inventory and conduct an analysis, Chen said.