Chinese official accuses Taiwan of distorting 'special state' of cross-strait relations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) Spokesperson Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) on Thursday (March 24) lambasted Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) for referring to Taiwan as a sovereign nation.

While speaking at the Legislative Yuan on Wednesday (March 23), Chiu suggested that if safeguarding the sovereignty of Taiwan was not considered "Taiwan independence" by Beijing, it would be more conducive to future cross-strait negotiations, the Liberty Times reported.

Zhu said Chiu’s remarks “continue to confuse right and wrong” and “entertain a 'two state theory.'” The Democratic Progressive Party has used this “two-state theory” and a “one country on each side” framework to “distort" the special status of cross-strait relations, Zhu said.

The TAO spokesperson accused Chiu of trying to deny “the fact that both sides of the strait belong to the same China” and undermine “China's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Zhu warned the DPP that it is “wishful thinking” to use the “two-state theory” to create the illusion of goodwill and seek independence. She also said that only by acknowledging the so-called “1992 Consensus” and agreeing that both sides of the strait belong to one China can cross-strait relations return to peaceful development.

"There is no other way," she declared.

The MAC pointed out earlier that former President Ma Ying-Jeou’s (馬英九) strategy of non-recognition and non-repudiation of governance is no longer sufficient and said both sides should recognize each other's sovereignty, per the Liberty Times.