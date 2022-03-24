Alexa
Taiwan’s TSMC pledges up to 2% of revenue for ESG initiatives

TSMC said 62% of its emissions come from electricity use, 24% from its supply chain, 14% from manufacturing

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/24 15:23
TSMC. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) said on Wednesday (March 23) it will spend up to 2% of its annual revenue on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives as part of its goal to hit net-zero emissions by 2050.

“We have calculated recently and decided that our company’s ESG budget for the long term will be about 1% to 2% of revenue on average every year,” Nikkei cited Lora Ho (何麗梅), senior vice president at TSMC and chair of its ESG committee, as saying at an industry forum.

TSMC recorded US$56.82 billion (NT$1.63 trillion) in revenue for 2021, according to Nikkei. A yearly ESG budget of 2% would be around US$1.14 billion.

TSMC’s carbon emissions are forecasted to plateau in 2025, and the company is aiming to reduce emissions to 2020 levels by 2030, Ho said. The world’s largest contract chipmaker said its carbon emissions in 2020 were around 10 million tons, while Taiwanese display panel maker AU Optoelectronics, also at the forum, said its emissions amounted to 3 million tons a year, per the report.

Breaking down TSMC’s emissions, Ho said around 62% come from electricity use, 24% from its supply chain, and 14% from production and manufacturing. Nikkei said this was the first time TSMC had disclosed its emissions breakdown.

Last year, the chipmaker updated its renewable energy usage target from 25% to 40% by 2030. In 2020, TSMC signed a 20-year contract to obtain power from Orsted’s offshore wind farm being built off the coast of Changhua, which is expected to start commercial operation in 2025 or 2026. It also signed a deal with WPD in 2021 to buy 1.2 gigawatts of wind farm capacity in Taiwan.

TSMC said it will also look to source more materials and parts locally. Ho mentioned that TSMC’s first zero-waste manufacturing plant — which turns waste into usable electronics materials — in Taichung is slated to start operations in 2023 and that the company is expecting to build similar zero-waste facilities in the southern and northern parts of the country as well.
Updated : 2022-03-24 16:23 GMT+08:00

