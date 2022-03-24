VSAT Maritime Satellite Communication Market Scope and overview, Overview with details Analysis, Competitive Landscapes, Forecast to 2022-2030

The global VSAT maritime satellite communication market size was US$ 1463.6 million in 2021. The global VSAT maritime satellite communication market size is forecast to reach US$ 3075 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The VSAT maritime satellite communication system beams down wireless internet from orbiting satellites. It is also much faster than some common service providers and differs from land-based internet providers, such as cable or DSL, which transmit data through wires. In addition, satellite internet uses radio waves for communication with satellites orbiting the Earth. It is also the only internet service available nationwide and a common way of getting online for ships and remote islands.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increasing import and export operations in the maritime industry, and technological advances in the VSAT marine satellite communications market, drive the global market growth.

The increase in VSAT satellite applications in the civil and military maritime sectors fuels the global market growth.

There is a lack of reliability among satellite services and a lack of awareness among consumers about using VSAT maritime satellites, which may slow down the global market growth.

Shipowners’ increasing demand for VSAT connectivity will create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the VAST maritime satellite communications market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic caused many imports, exports, and international operations to halt as a result of the lockdowns implemented by the government, which caused disruptions in global trade. The restricted policies of many nations hindered the installation of new satellite communication terminals, while low activity caused some end-users like cargo suppliers and others to put their subscriptions on hold, which resulted in an increase in inactive terminals. Additionally, due to its high reliance on travel and human connection, the COVID-19 pandemic scenario negatively affected international shipping and trade. Furthermore, crews communicated using terrestrial cellular networks instead of vessel systems while anchored. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market.

Regional Insights

In 20201, the Asia Pacific region dominated the VSAT maritime satellite communication market, and it is forecast to witness the highest growth. This is due to increased government investment in maritime products and services, increased security risks, and increased sea transportation.

Leading Competitors

The leading companies profiled in the global VSAT maritime satellite communication market are:

Marlink

Inmarsat Global Limited

Iridium Communication Incorporated

Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Hughes Network System, LLC

KVH Industries, Incorporated

Speedcast

NSSLGlobal Limited

Orbcomm

GTMaritime

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global VSAT maritime satellite communication market segmentation focuses on Component, Band Type, Services, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Solution

Service

Segmentation based on Band Type

Ku-Band

Ka-Band

C-Band

Segmentation based on Services

Voice

Tracking and Monitoring Services

Video

Data

Segmentation based on End-User

Merchant Shipping

Passenger Ships

Leisure Vessel

Offshore

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

