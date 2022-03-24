Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market To Witness Exponential Rise In Revenue Share During Forecast Period 2021 – 2030

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market is valued approximately USD 3.7137 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics is test which is performed on blood and blood component before transfusing them to patient. Each blood unit is tested for blood group typing disease screening in order to prevent adverse reactions. The increasing in number of anemias, which require red blood cell transfusion for its treatment. For instance, according to WHO, anemia affected around 1.62 billion people across the world. Furthermore, increase in demand for blood and blood component is boosting the growth for the blood transfusion diagnostics market. For instance, International Society of Nephrology, there are more than 850 million people who are diagnosed with kidney diseases. Also, with the increase in awareness regarding blood safety from infectious disease and high demand of blood screening tests and other diagnostic tools would create opportunity for the market in the forecasted period. However, high costs associated with the test and instruments impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is dominating region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high adoption of blood transfusion process. For instance, according to the data published by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, in US, nearly 15 million blood units are transfused every year and approximately 85 million units are transfused worldwide. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growing availability of CE-approved instrument assays for serological and Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) based method in the region are used which accelerate the growth of the market in the forecasted period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Grifols, S.A.

Immucor, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

QUOTIONT

Merck KGaA

Abbott

BAG Healthcare GmbH

DiaSorin S.P.A.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Outlook:

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

Others

By Application Outlook:

Blood Grouping

Disease Screening

By End-Use Outlook:

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

