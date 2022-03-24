Mutation Detection Kits in Genome Editing Market Status, Size, Restraints, Future Trends And Forecast To 2030

Mutation detection kits in genome editing market are valued approximately at USD 126.9 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 17.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Mutation detection kits are medical products which offer a simple method for the identification of insertions and deletions in mammalian cells. Mutation detection kits usually contains all of the reagents which are required for PCR – based identification of insertions and deletions which are generated in genome of the cell treated with engineered nucleases such as ZFNs (zinc-finger nucleases), CRISPR/Cas9 or TALENs (transcription-activator-like effector nucleases). Growing adoption of personalized medicine and increasing demand for genetically modified organisms and synthetic genes are some of the factors that are expected to significantly contribute towards the growth of global mutation detection kits in genome editing market during the forecast period. In addition, emerging applications of genome editing technologies in cell and gene therapy area provides lucrative growth opportunities to the market.

Also, there has been significant research studies in the market. For instance, in 2021 researchers at Keck Graduate Institute (KGI, U.S.), Vilnius University (Lithuania, Europe) and UC Berkeley (U.S.) developed a handheld device powered with CRISPR (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) technology, named CRISPR-Chip. Researchers combined CRISPR and graphene electronic transistors for the detection of specific gene mutations in a small timeframe. Also, in 2021, a research study was published which stated that TALEN was found to be a suitable tool for compact DNA studies, as per NCBI. Such research studies and developments are expected to fuel further innovations in the market and hence promote the market growth. However, regulatory and ethical challenges regarding the use of gene modified products is expected to hamper the growth of global mutation detection kits in genome editing market during the forecast years.

The regional analysis of the global mutation detection kits in genome editing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in terms of market revenue in the global mutation detection kits in genome editing market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Presence of a significant number of market players in the region, investments in research and development, continuous technological developments by key market players etc. supplements the market growth in North America. However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region owing to factors such as rise in the prevalence of different diseases, technological advancements, etc.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Takara Bio Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Lucigen

Promega Corporation

GenScript

Synthego

New England Biolabs

Applied Biological Materials, Inc. (abm)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

CRISPR/Cas9

ZFN

TALENs/MegaTALs

Meganucleases

Others

By End-use:

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Mutation Detection Kits In Genome Editing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Market Statistics:

In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

