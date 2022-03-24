Electrophysiology Market Scope and overview, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022-2030

The global electrophysiology market size was US$ 7429.1 million in 2021. The global electrophysiology market size is forecast to reach US$ 22,551.4 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Electrophysiology refers to tests that assist physicians in identifying abnormal heart rhythms. It detects abnormal heartbeats or arrhythmias by accessing the electrical heart activity. The procedure consists of inserting the catheter followed by the wire electrode, which measures the electrical activity in blood vessels entering the heart. Electrophysiology devices include ablation catheters, 3D mapping systems, radiofrequency generators. These devices are available at electrophysiology laboratories, hospitals, and cardiac centers for access. A cardiac ablation procedure is one of the most widely used methods of treating atrial fibrillation.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A major factor contributing to the growth of the global electrophysiology market is the increase in the occurrence of cardiac arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter; the rise in the use of ablation and diagnostic catheters; and the increase in the number of cardiac ablation procedures.

An increase in the number of approvals for electrophysiology devices and an increase in chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and thyroids drive the growth of the global market.

A technological advancement in the pharmaceutical industry that enables the manufacture of advanced electrophysiology catheters is forecast to create lucrative opportunities for the global market growth during the forecast period.

The high cost of electrophysiology (EP) may slow down the overall industry growth during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the growth of the global electrophysiology market. The lockdown process has slowed down ablation procedures. The COVID-19 pandemic has strained healthcare systems worldwide and increased the demand for advanced hospitals. Many hospitals, including cardiac centers, restructured their operations to accommodate patients with COVID-19. This results in the cancellation of a number of surgical procedures that were not necessary to COVID-19, and the quality of care for those patients declines. This has contributed significantly to the global market’s decline.

Regional Insights

North America held the largest share of the electrophysiology market in 2021 and is forecast to remain so throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increase in cardiac arrhythmia prevalence, application of electrophysiology devices, increase in cardiac ablation procedures, and presence of key players in the region.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to experience the highest growth rate from 2022 to 2030. An increase in the prevalence of atrial fibrillation, advances in technology in electrophysiology, growth in health care expenditures, and a rise in the geriatric population are all contributing to the growth.

