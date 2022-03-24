Light Control Switches Market Scope and overview, Market Scope and overview, Growth Study, Future Trends, Demands, and Top Players Data by Forecast to 2030

The global light control switches market size was US$ 7.62 billion in 2021. The global light control switches market size is forecast to reach US$ 12.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A light control switch is a switch used for the operation of electrical lights, electrical outlets, or other permanently connected light-related equipment. The market offers different types of light switches depending on the application. In addition, there are also different types of lights, such as a fluorescent, light-emitting diode, or high-intensity discharge. A switch can be a push-button switch, proximity switch, dimmer switch, and so on, depending on the type of lighting. Its primary use is to reduce energy costs, improve sustainability, and meet the visual needs of users.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

As urbanization increased, residential, commercial, and industrial properties increased in value, resulting in higher demand for light control switches. This became the major driving force for the growth of the market.

Governments of developing countries like India are concentrating on smart city projects, which is creating a wide range of opportunities for the light control switches market.

Since compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) & light-emitting diodes consume little electricity, their demand will increase, thereby propelling the growth of the global light control switches market.

Security concerns regarding smart lighting control systems are the major factors that may slow down the growth of the overall market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Due to the outbreak of the COVID1-19 pandemic, the manufacture of light control switches ceased for a specific period of time. It adversely affected sales of light control switches. Light control switch sales directly correlate with construction. In addition, the COVID-19 outbreak lockdown has negatively impacted the construction sector. Furthermore, light control switches have seen a big decline in sales in 2020, leading to a decline in light control switch sales. A severe decline in exports, output, demand from overseas tourists, and private use of goods and services resulted from the spread of the COVID-19. Due to the major exporter of electronic items and the decrease in demand for electronics, light control switches declined in demand.

Regional Insights

In 2021, Asia-Pacific held dominant in the global light control switches market and is forecast to continue dominating during the forecast period. Due to the rapid infrastructure development taking place in the region, primarily in China and India, where smart lighting can facilitate the modernization of infrastructure.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global light control switches market are:

Acuity Brands, Incorporated

Eaton Corporation

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Incorporated

Ideal Industries

Legrand S.A.

Lutron Electronics

Panasonic

Schneider Electric and Signify (Philips Lighting)

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global light control switches market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Solution Type, Communication Technology, Light Source, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Switches

Dimmer

Segmentation based on Solution Type

Standalone Light Control Solutions

Integrated Light Control Solutions

Segmentation based on Communication Technology

Wired Technology

Wireless Technology

Segmentation based on Light Source

Incandescent

Fluorescent

High-intensity Discharge

Light Emitting Diode

Compact Fluorescent Lamp (CFL)

Segmentation based on Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Highways & Roadways Lighting

Architectural Lighting

Lighting for Public Places

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC490

