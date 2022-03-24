Light Control Switches Market Scope and overview, Market Scope and overview, Growth Study, Future Trends, Demands, and Top Players Data by Forecast to 2030

The global light control switches market size was US$ 7.62 billion in 2021. The global light control switches market size is forecast to reach US$ 12.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
A light control switch is a switch used for the operation of electrical lights, electrical outlets, or other permanently connected light-related equipment. The market offers different types of light switches depending on the application. In addition, there are also different types of lights, such as a fluorescent, light-emitting diode, or high-intensity discharge. A switch can be a push-button switch, proximity switch, dimmer switch, and so on, depending on the type of lighting. Its primary use is to reduce energy costs, improve sustainability, and meet the visual needs of users.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- As urbanization increased, residential, commercial, and industrial properties increased in value, resulting in higher demand for light control switches. This became the major driving force for the growth of the market.
- Governments of developing countries like India are concentrating on smart city projects, which is creating a wide range of opportunities for the light control switches market.
- Since compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) & light-emitting diodes consume little electricity, their demand will increase, thereby propelling the growth of the global light control switches market.
- Security concerns regarding smart lighting control systems are the major factors that may slow down the growth of the overall market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Due to the outbreak of the COVID1-19 pandemic, the manufacture of light control switches ceased for a specific period of time. It adversely affected sales of light control switches. Light control switch sales directly correlate with construction. In addition, the COVID-19 outbreak lockdown has negatively impacted the construction sector. Furthermore, light control switches have seen a big decline in sales in 2020, leading to a decline in light control switch sales. A severe decline in exports, output, demand from overseas tourists, and private use of goods and services resulted from the spread of the COVID-19. Due to the major exporter of electronic items and the decrease in demand for electronics, light control switches declined in demand.
Regional Insights
In 2021, Asia-Pacific held dominant in the global light control switches market and is forecast to continue dominating during the forecast period. Due to the rapid infrastructure development taking place in the region, primarily in China and India, where smart lighting can facilitate the modernization of infrastructure.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global light control switches market are:
- Acuity Brands, Incorporated
- Eaton Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Honeywell International Incorporated
- Ideal Industries
- Legrand S.A.
- Lutron Electronics
- Panasonic
- Schneider Electric and Signify (Philips Lighting)
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global light control switches market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Solution Type, Communication Technology, Light Source, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product Type
- Switches
- Dimmer
Segmentation based on Solution Type
- Standalone Light Control Solutions
- Integrated Light Control Solutions
Segmentation based on Communication Technology
- Wired Technology
- Wireless Technology
Segmentation based on Light Source
- Incandescent
- Fluorescent
- High-intensity Discharge
- Light Emitting Diode
- Compact Fluorescent Lamp (CFL)
Segmentation based on Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Highways & Roadways Lighting
- Architectural Lighting
- Lighting for Public Places
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
