Mobile Computer Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth- Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2028

Mobile Computer Market is valued at approximately USD 4.64 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A mobile computer is a device that combines computer and various scanning functions in a single device such as smartphones, tablets, smart watches, e-readers, and other handheld portable, wireless devices. Mobile computers are used to perform tasks such as monitoring, tracking etc. The increasing demand for smart gadgets has led to the adoption of mobile computers across the forecast period. For Instance: according to Pew Research Center in 2019, mobile and smart technologies is increasing rapidly. Globally 5 million people are using mobile devices. In South Korea 95% people and in Israel 88% people are using smart phones.

According to security.org in 2021, smart home devices play an important role in the real estate market. In America 7 in 10 homebuyers prefer smart homes.Security.org also states that 78% people in America are ready to pay an additional amount for homes with smart devices. Rising adoption of mobile computers in healthcare industries enhances the market growth However, high manufacturing costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, with rising need for mobile computers for tracking and gathering data the adoption & demand for mobile computer is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of the global Mobile Computer market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing adoption of mobile computers by manufacturing businesses and rising online shopping. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as high population density, rising disposable income, increasing smartphone users, and rising internet bandwidth would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mobile Computer market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V.

Ankaref

Advantech Co., Ltd.

KEYENCE CORPORATION

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

CIPHERLAB Co., Ltd.

DatalogicS.p.A.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Handheld Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Business Size:

SMBs

Large Businesses

By Industry:

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Warehouse

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Mobile Computer Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

