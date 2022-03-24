Automotive Tire Market Scope and overview: Growth, Opportunities, Key Players & Forecast Outlook 2030

The global automotive tire market size was US$ 144.7 billion in 2021. The global automotive tire market size is forecast to reach US$ 219.87 billion in 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC492

An automotive tire is the circular component of the car that covers the wheel rim externally with rubber. Tires perform two primary functions: protecting the wheel rim and providing tractive force between the vehicle and the road. A rubber bumper provides a flexible cushion that reduces vibrations and absorbs shock from a vehicle. Among the rubber tire’s components are tread, jointless cap piles, beads, and other materials, such as synthetic rubber, carbon black, and fabric.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growth in vehicle production in developing countries and the increase in competition among tire manufacturers drive the global automotive tire market.

Volatile raw material prices and an increase in tire remolding demand may slow down the market’s growth.

A rise in the adoption of electric vehicles and the advancement of technology is forecast to create numerous opportunities for market expansion.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 impact has adversely affected the automotive tire market. Governments throughout the world implemented strict lockdowns and banned import-export of essential raw materials for most of 2020 and a few months in 2021 after the COVID-19 outbreak. A sudden drop in the availability of important raw materials for the automotive tire market resulted from this. As COVID-19’s impact grew, other operations were closed as well, including R&D facilities, distribution channels, supply-demand interactions, retail networks, and other areas involved in the industry’s future. Automotive tire sales have a direct relationship with vehicle manufacturing and distribution. As a result of the nationwide lockdown, parts manufacturing facilities had to shut down partially or completely. Due to the pandemic, global automotive sales and tire manufacturing have decreased.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC492

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is forecast to have the largest market share in the automotive tires market. The Asia-Pacific region is becoming a hub for automotive production, with companies such as BMW AG (Germany) and Volkswagen Group (Germany) setting up manufacturing units in this region. The low production costs, lenient emissions and safety regulations, and government initiatives to attract foreign direct investment have led to significant investment in the Asia Pacific region, which is driving the automotive tires market in this region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is a hub for considerable tire manufacturers.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global automotive tire market are:

Apollo Tyres Limited

Bridgestone Corporation

CEAT Limited

Continental AG

Hankook & Company Co., Limited

JK Tyre & INDUSTRIES Limited

Michelin

MRF Limited

Nokian Tyres PLC

Pirelli & C. S.p.A

Sailun Group Co., Limited

Salsons Impex Pvt. Limited

Shandong Linglong Group Co. Limited

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Limited

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Limited

Triangle Tire Co., Limited

Toyo Tire Corporation

Wanli Tire Co., Limited

Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global automotive tire market segmentation focuses on Season Type, Rim Size, Vehicle Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Season Type

Summer

All-Season and Winter

Segmentation based on Rim Size

Less Than 15 Inches

15 to 20 Inches

More than 20 Inches

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Electric vehicle

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC492

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC492

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/