Unified Endpoint Management Market Scope and overview, Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2030

The global unified endpoint management market size was US$ 4480.6 million in 2021. The global unified endpoint management market size is forecast to reach US$ 53,658.00 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Unified Endpoint Management provides a single management interface for managing mobile, PC, and other devices. Manages and secures mobile applications, content, collaboration, and more. It enables centralized management of all endpoints, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, printers, ruggedized devices, the Internet of Things, and wearables. Mobile devices’ extensive approval to complete business tasks has transformed the IT commitments and specifications for high employee productivity. With unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions, users are able to access many critical business applications from any location, on any device, at any time.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- A growing number of smartphones and Internet of Things devices, the rapid expansion of IT footprints in organizations, the increase in cyber threats among organizations, the need for integrated UEM solutions, and compliance regulations are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global unified endpoint management market.
- The fragmentation of devices and operating systems and high deployment costs may slow down the growth of the unified endpoint management market.
- Cloud-based solutions and the Internet of Things are forecast to create opportunistic opportunities for the growth of the unified endpoint management industry.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, every company and business shifted to remote work environments. Due to this dire situation, companies started implementing BYOD programs or enterprise-owned equipment. Due to this, the need for UEM solutions increased to provide access to corporate resources for managing and maintaining collaboration while integrating with integrated communications and teams to maintain productivity. Moreover, because of WFH policies, the demand for cloud-based solutions and the SaaS-based model increased dramatically during COVID-19. These factors contributed to the market’s growth.
Regional Insights
North America leads the unified endpoint management industry. Several factors account for the market growth in this region, including the trend toward BYOD and WFH (work from home) policies. Remote working and advanced communication, working infrastructure to maintain day-to-day operations, and core business operations are key factors that drive the demand for unified endpoint management solutions.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global unified endpoint management market are:
- CISCO SYSTEMS, Incorporated
- Citrix Systems, Incorporated
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Micro Focus
- Microsoft Corporation
- Adobe
- Apple Incorporated
- DELL Incorporated
- DivX, LLC.
- Fasoo
- NortonLifeLock, Incorporated
- NEXTLABS Incorporated
- Broadcomm, Incorporated
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global unified endpoint management market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.
Segmentation based on Component
- Solutions
- Services
Segmentation based on Deployment
- Cloud
- On-premise
Segmentation based on Organization Size
- Large enterprises
- Small & medium-sized enterprises
Segmentation based on Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- IT & Telecom
- Government & Defense
- Media & Entertainment
- Transportation & Logistics
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
