Underfloor Heating Market Scope and overview, Estimates Forecast, By Application, segments 2022-2030

The global underfloor heating market size was US$ 4.6 billion in 2021. The global underfloor heating market size is forecast to reach US$ 8.41 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Underfloor heating is a better, cleaner method of heating an individual dwelling place. Through radiant heat technology, UFH gently warms objects and people from the ground up using a much more energy-efficient method. Radiant heating systems come in two types, electric and hydronic, and both provide efficient warmth in a room from the floor. Underfloor heating in hydronic systems uses hot water to generate heat, while underfloor heating in electric systems uses wiring in order to generate heat. Underfloor heating does not overheat, in contrast to traditional radiators, making a room feel cold sometimes and too hot at other times. Instead, it achieves the desired temperature set by the user by using a thermostat.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

There are several factors driving the global market during the forecast period, including increased energy efficiency of UFHs, low maintenance of electric heating systems, freedom of design, adaptability of floor heaters, and ease of installation.

The high upfront cost and lack of awareness about radiant heat systems have slowed the growth of the underfloor heating market.

A major factor supporting the market’s growth is the government’s efforts to achieve net-zero carbon targets by 2050 and the ban on gas boilers in residential buildings for heating purposes.

Climate conditions in semi-desert and desert areas worldwide will provide lucrative opportunities for the global market, as UFH has wide applications at night.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 negatively impacted the global economy with disastrous effects on global trade, which simultaneously affected households, businesses, financial institutions, industrial companies, and infrastructure companies. In a number of countries, the novel coronavirus has caused lockdowns and reduced market growth. During the outbreak, infrastructure and construction development operations declined, negatively impacting the market. During the pandemic time, many constructions and engineering projects worldwide ceased, causing a financial recession in many countries and creating unemployment.

Regional Insights

In Europe, underfloor heating accounts for the largest share of the market. R&D activities and awareness of heating systems in the construction sector, especially in cold regions, have significantly impacted the market’s growth. The ongoing large-scale renovations and government policies regarding the ban over installing gas boilers in new homes by 2025 have spurred the growth of the electric underfloor heating market. There are cold countries in this region, which, combined with the demand for comfort in dwellings, led to an increase in demand for underfloor heating systems in the forecast period. Increasing awareness about the benefits of radiant heat produced by underfloor heating for providing a comfortable life at a low cost is a major factor driving the market.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global underfloor heating market are:

Uponor

Honeywell International

Vent Electric

Warmup

Rehau

Emerson

Robert Bosch

Danfoss

Pentair

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global underfloor heating market segmentation focuses on Product Type, System, Installation Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Hydronic

Electric

Segmentation based on System

Heating system

Control system

Segmentation based on Installation Type

New installations

Retrofit installations

Segmentation based on Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

