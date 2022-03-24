Music Distribution Services Market Scope and overview, with Highest growth in the near future by leading key players 2022-2030

The global music distribution services market size was US$ 971.14 million in 2021. The global music distribution services market size is forecast to reach US$ 1684.08 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Distributing recorded music to the general public in both physical and digital formats is called music distribution. Traditionally, record companies handled the distribution of music through genre-specific distribution agreements. Although the digital revolution has drastically changed this approach, distributors still play an important role in making music available to the public in download and streaming formats. Despite its challenges, some musicians have been able to control the distribution of their music.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

As musicians discover new ways to release their music independently, the market is forecast to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global music distribution services market.

A number of factors, including the growth in active music listeners around the world and the increase in demand for cross-border and variety of music, are contributing to the growth of the music distribution services market.

Data leakage and piracy are factors affecting global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The global COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected businesses around the world. The concert industry was severely affected by the COVID-19, with revenue from live performances being the largest casualty. Distribution-wise, more and more artists are delaying releases until later in the year. It is partly due to the inability to use tours to promote new albums, and live music, in general, was suffering. There have been a number of major shows that were canceled.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the most significant region. Due to the penetration of the internet and the mobility of access to music via portable devices, music has become a ubiquitous companion with many individuals, especially adolescents. Since the past few years, the number of active music listeners has been steadily increasing, and social media also contributes to the demand for more variety in music. For publishers, advertisers, and listeners alike, the digital medium has become an essential component of music distribution.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global music distribution services market are:

Amuse

Ditto Music

Horus Music

Kobalt Corp

LANDR Audio

RouteNote Inc

The Orchard (Sony)

Spotify

Symphonic Distribution

Tunecore

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global music distribution services market segmentation focuses on Type, Deployment Type, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Artist-to-fan

Distributor-to-digital Retailers

Segmentation based on Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

Segmentation based on End-User

Independent Music Producers

Record Companies

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

