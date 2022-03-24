Music Distribution Services Market Scope and overview, with Highest growth in the near future by leading key players 2022-2030

The global music distribution services market size was US$ 971.14 million in 2021. The global music distribution services market size is forecast to reach US$ 1684.08 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Distributing recorded music to the general public in both physical and digital formats is called music distribution. Traditionally, record companies handled the distribution of music through genre-specific distribution agreements. Although the digital revolution has drastically changed this approach, distributors still play an important role in making music available to the public in download and streaming formats. Despite its challenges, some musicians have been able to control the distribution of their music.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- As musicians discover new ways to release their music independently, the market is forecast to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global music distribution services market.
- A number of factors, including the growth in active music listeners around the world and the increase in demand for cross-border and variety of music, are contributing to the growth of the music distribution services market.
- Data leakage and piracy are factors affecting global market growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The global COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected businesses around the world. The concert industry was severely affected by the COVID-19, with revenue from live performances being the largest casualty. Distribution-wise, more and more artists are delaying releases until later in the year. It is partly due to the inability to use tours to promote new albums, and live music, in general, was suffering. There have been a number of major shows that were canceled.
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the most significant region. Due to the penetration of the internet and the mobility of access to music via portable devices, music has become a ubiquitous companion with many individuals, especially adolescents. Since the past few years, the number of active music listeners has been steadily increasing, and social media also contributes to the demand for more variety in music. For publishers, advertisers, and listeners alike, the digital medium has become an essential component of music distribution.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global music distribution services market are:
- Amuse
- Ditto Music
- Horus Music
- Kobalt Corp
- LANDR Audio
- RouteNote Inc
- The Orchard (Sony)
- Spotify
- Symphonic Distribution
- Tunecore
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global music distribution services market segmentation focuses on Type, Deployment Type, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
- Artist-to-fan
- Distributor-to-digital Retailers
Segmentation based on Deployment Type
- On-premise
- Cloud
Segmentation based on End-User
- Independent Music Producers
- Record Companies
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
