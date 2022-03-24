Digital Supply Chain Market Scope and overview, with Highest growth in the near future by leading key players 2022-2030

The global digital supply chain market size was US$ 4446.9 million in 2021. The global digital supply chain market size is forecast to reach US$ 13,680 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC496

A digital supply chain is a series of processes that use advanced technologies and better insights into the functions of each stakeholder along the chain to help each participant make better decisions about the materials they need, the demand for their products, and the relationships between them. The first step toward integrating legacy supply chains is integrating demand planning, asset management, warehouse management, transportation and logistics management, procurement, and order fulfillment. In addition to mining data from those processes, true digitization of a supply chain also entails instrumenting the equipment that generates the data.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Factors driving the global digital supply chain market include an increase in demand for fast, effective, and reliable order execution, a rise in cloud-based supply chain management solutions, and increased use of industrial-grade digital technology.

Concerns about security in the digital supply chain may impact the global market growth.

The proliferation of Supply Chain 4.0 and the digital transformation trend will create lucrative opportunities for global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the market growth as a result of the shift towards digitization. There is an increasing demand for online shopping in several areas, which requires food & beverage, manufacturing, and logistics companies to invest more in automation, including supply chain automation. It has driven the digital supply chain market growth. As a result of this outbreak, many industries are affected, and managing the complex supply chain networks would be challenging, which has increased the demand for digital supply chains.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC496

Regional Insights

North America led the digital supply chain industry. The increase in investment in emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality, virtual reality, 5G networks, digital twins, robotics & automation, autonomous cars, and drones are driving the growth of the digital supply chain market in this region.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. As a result of strong economic growth and the ongoing development of the services sector, businesses invest heavily in digital supply chain solutions to sustain their growth and improve productivity. In addition, factors like increased smartphone penetration, increased cloud deployment among small and medium businesses, and the ongoing modernization of manufacturing and construction industries drive heavy investment in digital supply chains in emerging countries like India, China, and Australia.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global digital supply chain market are:

Cloudera, Incorporated

IBM Corporation

Infor

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Incorporated

Software AG

Tableau Software

TIBCO Software Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global digital supply chain market segmentation focuses on Component, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Solution

Service

Segmentation based on Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small- & Medium-sized enterprises

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Transportation & Logistics

Automotive

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC496

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC496

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/