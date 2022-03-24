Small Gas Engine Market Scope and overview, CAGR, Volume and Value 2022-2030

The global small gas engine market size was US$ 2.82 billion in 2021. The global small gas engine market size is forecast to reach US$ 4.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC498

Small engine refers to a variety of low-powered, small-displacement engines used in lawnmowers, generators, concrete mixers, and a wide variety of other machines requiring independent power sources. For example, a pull-cord starter on an air-cooled single-cylinder petrol engine with a capacitor-discharge ignition system and the gravity-fed carburetor is a typical example. Motorcycles, motor scooters, all-terrain vehicles, and go-karts have similar engine designs and displacements.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increasing demand for outdoor power equipment that is low-emission & fuel-efficient, along with the development of special gas engines and remote generation applications, is driving the global market.

Automobile manufacturers are relentlessly working on meeting strict emission norms, thereby gaining immense momentum for small machines. As a result, the latest technological avenues such as micro-hybridization and biofuels may offer robust growth opportunities to the small gas engines market in the forecast period.

Over the forecast period, the high price of small gas engines may slow down the market value of the small gas engines market globally.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the energy and power sectors have been significantly affected, resulting in falling power prices and weaker demand. As a result, the small gas engines market suffered from the construction industry collapsing and the outdoor power equipment market falling. Due to the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, most organizations in the small gas engine market are striving to cut the costs of asset protection while ensuring smooth operation flows to curb revenue loss. As a result of the lockdown, energy and power plants ceased operations. Thus, these factors have negatively impacted the global small gas engine market.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC498

Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest share of the small gas engines market in 2021. Increase in the construction and rental of outdoor power equipment, an increase in the demand for landscape services in the commercial and residential sectors, and an increase in the construction and rental of outdoor power equipment. Furthermore, Canada and the US are heavily investing in green buildings, increasing the need for gardens near buildings, and advancing the number of construction projects in the region, all of which are contributing to the growth of the global small gas engines market.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global small gas engine market are:

Briggs and Stratton Corporation

Champion Power Equipment

Kohler Co.

Liquid Combustion Technology

Kipor Power

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Honda Motor Co., Ltd

Fuji Heavy Industries

Yamaha Motor Corporation

Kubota corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global small gas engine market segmentation focuses on Engine Displacement, Application, Equipment, and Region.

Segmentation based on Engine Displacement

20-100cc

101-450cc

451-650cc

Segmentation based on Application

Gardening

Industrial

Construction

Others

Segmentation based on Equipment

Lawnmower

Chainsaw

portable Generator

Pressure Washer

Trimmer

Edger

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC498

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC498

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/