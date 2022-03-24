High-Performance Data Analytics Market  Is Expected To Remain Highly Promising And Hold A Prominent Market Share 2030

High-Performance Data Analytics Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the High-Performance Data Analytics Market by region.

High performance data analytics (HPDA) uses high performance computing (HPC) coupled with data analytics to analyze patterns and insights. The combination of high-performance cloud computing and big data analytics has created the ability to analyze extremely large data sets in real time. Growing big data analytics industry and rapid advancements in high Performance Computing Activities are key drivers for the growth of High-Performance Data Analytics market. For instance, according to UNCTAD’s Technology and Innovation Report 2021- in the year 2018 the market size of frontier technologies (For example AI, robotics, 3D printing, and the Internet of Things, etc.) was estimated at USD 350 billion and among various frontier technologies like AI, IoT, Big Data, Drones etc. big data accounted for USD 32 billion and in the year 2025 the market for frontier technologies is estimated to reach to USD 3.2 trillion and big data would account for USD 157 billion.

Also, with the increasing penetration of advance analytics in various verticals and growing data volumes globally, the adoption & demand for High-Performance Data Analytics is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high initial investment of High-Performance Data Analytics System and strengthen government rules and regulation impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global High-Performance Data Analytics market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand from software and IT sector in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising adoption of supercomputers by growing IT sectors and research and development industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the High-Performance Data Analytics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cisco Systems

Cray Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Juniper Networks

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Red Hat Inc.

Dell Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Type:

Structured Type

Semi-structured Type

Unstructured Type

By Deployment:

On-cloud

On-premises

By End Use Industries:

Banking, Financial service and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Defence

Manufacturing

Research & Academic

Healthcare & Life Science

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utility

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

IT & Telecommunication

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global High-Performance Data Analytics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4876

