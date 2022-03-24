Polymer Gel Market 2021 Size, Revenue, Growth Rate, Restraints, Forecast Analysis by 2030

Report Ocean publicizes a new report on the Polymer gel market. The Polymer gel market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Polymer gel market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Polymer gel market both globally and regionally.

The global polymer gel market is projected to reach USD 16,312.5 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.55% during the review period.

Polymer gel is a liquid-like wet and soft-solid material that consists of a cross-linked elastic network and a fluid that fills the interstitial spaces of the network. It can undergo large deformation. The long polymer molecules network keeps the liquid intact and confers a solid appearance. It shows a variety of stimuli-responsive actions responding to the external changes in the environment.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Polymer gel.

The global polymer gel market is projected to reach USD 16,312.5 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.55% during the review period. The increasing investments in the healthcare sector by the governments in developing countries is projected to drive the growth of the global market. Based on type, the hydrogel segment accounted for the largest market share of 91.51% in 2017 and is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.47% in the coming years. This is attributed to the surging demand for hydrogels in the medical, personal care, electrical and electronics, and agricultural industries.

The aerogel segment is expected to exhibit a high CAGR of 8.69% during the forecast period owing to its extreme porosity, resistance to heat transfer, ultralow density, and superlative energy damping. By raw material, the poly acrylic acid (PAA) segment dominated the global market and was valued at USD 5,472.3 million in 2017 owing to its biodegradability and various applications in the healthcare and agricultural industries. On the basis of form, the amorphous segment held the largest market share of 38.94% in 2017 due to its increasing applications in wound care solutions, in the healthcare industry.

Robust growth in the demand for polymer gels in the cosmetics and personal care industry for cosmetic surgeries and beauty products is expected to favor the market growth. Based on end-use industry, the cosmetics and personal care segment accounted for the largest market share of 29.61% and was valued at USD 3,362.7 million in 2017. This is attributed to the surging demand for polymer gel in hair care products, facial masks, sunscreens, clear gels, skin care products, mascaras, and cuticle coats due to its low tack and non-oily properties.

The growing consumer awareness about healthcare and personal hygiene, especially in emerging economies, is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

However, complex and high-cost production process are expected to hamper the growth of the global polymer gel market.

Regional Analysis

The global polymer gel market has been analyzed across five key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to register a high CAGR of 7.56% during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for polymer gel in the cosmetics and personal care, agricultural, and healthcare industries. Factors such as the growth of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market, growing standards of living, and increasing use of e-commerce in the region are expected to propel the growth of the regional market. China is the leading country in the region and is expected to exhibit a robust CAGR of 7.97% in the coming years owing to rising healthcare spending as well as purchasing power, and growing infrastructure development.

The North American market is expected to be the second-largest and was valued at USD 2,607.5 million in 2017 due to the rapidly growing healthcare industry. The US market is the major contributor in the region and is expected to register a significant CAGR of 6.01% during the review period. This is attributed to the easy availability and marketing of personal care products and growing medical sector. The European market was valued at USD 2,375.6 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a substantial CAGR of 5.13% by 2023 owing to the rapidly growing cosmetics and personal care industry.

The market in Germany is the major contributor in the region and is expected to reach USD 976.6 million by 2023 owing to technological advancements and growing investment in capacity expansion of polymer gel production. The Middle East & Africa market held a moderate market share and is projected to register an encouraging CAGR of 6.86% during the forecast period owing to the surging demand for polymer gel in the oil & gas industry. The Latin American market accounted for the lowest market share and is expected to reach USD 1,119.0 million at a CAGR of 6.43% in the following years due to the surging demand for polymer gel in water treatment and agricultural industries.

Segmentation

The global polymer gel market has been segmented on the basis of type, raw material, form, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the global polymer gel market has been categorized into hydrogel, aerogel, and others.

By raw material, the global polymer gel market has been classified into PAA, poly vinyl alcohol (PVA), poly acrylonitrile (PAN), silicon, and others.

On the basis of form, the global polymer gel market has been divided into amorphous, semi-crystalline, blanket, particle, monolith, and others.

Based on end-use industry, the global polymer gel market has been segmented into cosmetics & personal care, healthcare, oil & gas, agriculture, building and construction, water treatment, electrical and electronics, and others.

The global polymer gel market has been studied across five key regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global polymer gel market are BASF SE (Germany), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan), SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO., LTD. (Japan), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (US), Cabot Corporation (US), Chemtex Speciality Limited (India), SNF Holding Company(US), KATECHO, INC. (US), and Aerogel Technologies, LLC (Ukraine).

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographies such as:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

> Middle East & Africa

o GCC

o South Africa

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Key Findings

As per MRFR analysis, the global polymer gel market is projected to reach USD 16,312.5 million by the end of the forecast period at a robust CAGR of 6.55% during the assessment period.

By type, the hydrogel segment dominated the global market with 91.51% market share and was valued at USD 10,392.6 million in 2017.

Based on raw material, the PAA segment accounted for the largest market share of 48.18% in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 6.49% by 2023.

By form, the amorphous was the largest segment and was valued at USD 4,422.6 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 6,245.5 during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use industry, the cosmetics & personal care segment dominated the global market and is expected to reach USD 4,785.2 million with a significant CAGR of 6.39%.

Asia-Pacific is a growing market for the key market players during the forecast period and accounted the largest market share of 39.51% in 2017. This is attributed to increasing investments in the healthcare industry by the governments in developing countries, rapid industrialization, large consumer base, and the growing FMCG market.

Intended Audience

> Polymer Gel Manufacturers

> Suppliers and Distributors

> Potential Investors

> Raw Material Suppliers

> Government Associations

> End-Use Industries

