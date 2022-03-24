Geospatial Analytics Market Scope and overview, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022-2030

The global geospatial analytics market value was US$ 68.8 billion in 2021. The global geospatial analytics market value is forecast to reach US$ 206.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC500

A geospatial analytics solution provides insight into satellite images and data captured from a variety of geospatial technologies, including remote sensing, geographic information systems (GIS), and global positioning systems (GPS). Additionally, geospatial analytics solutions allow users to identify problems, monitor changes, manage and respond to them. Geospatial analytics provide a number of benefits to organizations, such as improved decision-making abilities, software that’s easy to use, and increased efficiency.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Several factors are driving the growth of the global geospatial analytics market, such as increased demand for AI-based GIS solutions and the development of smart cities.

Regulatory issues, high costs of geospatial analytics, and a lack of comprehensive government policies may slow down the global geospatial analytics market growth.

With the adoption of cloud-based GIS and an increase in the application of AR and VR in geographic information systems, the global geospatial analytics market is forecast to see a significant increase in growth during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic has created enormous growth opportunities for the global geospatial analytics market. During the pandemic, smart wearables, robots, and drones were helping the geospatial analytics solutions to grow. A map and a GIS provided valuable insights to help organizations deal with the crisis, maintain continuity of operations, and support the reopening process. Several technologies were available that could assist in better understanding the situation and making timely, informed decisions. These include GIS, analytics, and big data. Using GIS, it was possible to compare the source and the pattern of COVID-19. In addition to tracking the availability of facilities and planning interventions, GIS helped analyze where COVID-19 infections originate and how they manifest themselves.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC500

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to strong economic growth and the ongoing development of inventory management and field service, organizations invest heavily in geospatial analytics to boost productivity and sustain growth. Moreover, the shift toward digital transformation, the deployment of cloud computing and technological advancement among small & medium businesses, and the ongoing modernization of workforce management strategies in emerging economies contribute to market growth. Additionally, key players across Asia-Pacific are improving their operations and enhancing their overall efficiency in order to remain competitive in the market, which should lead to lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global geospatial analytics market are:

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Esri

General Electric Company

Hexagon AB

Trimble Incorporated

Tomtom International B.V.

MDA Limited

Fugro

Alteryx Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global geospatial analytics market segmentation focuses on Component, Solution, Collection Medium, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Type, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Solution

Service

Segmentation based on Solution

Geocoding & Reverse Geocoding

Data Integration & ETL

Reporting & Visualization

Thematic Mapping & Spatial Analysis

Others

Segmentation based on Collection Medium

Geographic information system

Satellites

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Others

Segmentation based on Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

Segmentation based on Organization Size

Large enterprises

SMEs

Segmentation based on Type

Surface & Field Analytics

Network & Location Analytics

Geovisualization

Others

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

Mining and Manufacturing

Government

Environmental Monitoring

Defense and Security

Engineering and Construction

Insurance

Automotive

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC500

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC500

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/