Geospatial Analytics Market Scope and overview, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022-2030

The global geospatial analytics market value was US$ 68.8 billion in 2021. The global geospatial analytics market value is forecast to reach US$ 206.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC500
A geospatial analytics solution provides insight into satellite images and data captured from a variety of geospatial technologies, including remote sensing, geographic information systems (GIS), and global positioning systems (GPS). Additionally, geospatial analytics solutions allow users to identify problems, monitor changes, manage and respond to them. Geospatial analytics provide a number of benefits to organizations, such as improved decision-making abilities, software that’s easy to use, and increased efficiency.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Several factors are driving the growth of the global geospatial analytics market, such as increased demand for AI-based GIS solutions and the development of smart cities.
- Regulatory issues, high costs of geospatial analytics, and a lack of comprehensive government policies may slow down the global geospatial analytics market growth.
- With the adoption of cloud-based GIS and an increase in the application of AR and VR in geographic information systems, the global geospatial analytics market is forecast to see a significant increase in growth during the forecast period.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
COVID-19 pandemic has created enormous growth opportunities for the global geospatial analytics market. During the pandemic, smart wearables, robots, and drones were helping the geospatial analytics solutions to grow. A map and a GIS provided valuable insights to help organizations deal with the crisis, maintain continuity of operations, and support the reopening process. Several technologies were available that could assist in better understanding the situation and making timely, informed decisions. These include GIS, analytics, and big data. Using GIS, it was possible to compare the source and the pattern of COVID-19. In addition to tracking the availability of facilities and planning interventions, GIS helped analyze where COVID-19 infections originate and how they manifest themselves.
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC500
Regional Insights
The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to strong economic growth and the ongoing development of inventory management and field service, organizations invest heavily in geospatial analytics to boost productivity and sustain growth. Moreover, the shift toward digital transformation, the deployment of cloud computing and technological advancement among small & medium businesses, and the ongoing modernization of workforce management strategies in emerging economies contribute to market growth. Additionally, key players across Asia-Pacific are improving their operations and enhancing their overall efficiency in order to remain competitive in the market, which should lead to lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global geospatial analytics market are:
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Bentley Systems, Incorporated
- Esri
- General Electric Company
- Hexagon AB
- Trimble Incorporated
- Tomtom International B.V.
- MDA Limited
- Fugro
- Alteryx Incorporated
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global geospatial analytics market segmentation focuses on Component, Solution, Collection Medium, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Type, Industry Vertical, and Region.
Segmentation based on Component
- Solution
- Service
Segmentation based on Solution
- Geocoding & Reverse Geocoding
- Data Integration & ETL
- Reporting & Visualization
- Thematic Mapping & Spatial Analysis
- Others
Segmentation based on Collection Medium
- Geographic information system
- Satellites
- Unmanned aerial vehicle
- Others
Segmentation based on Deployment Mode
- On-premise
- Cloud
Segmentation based on Organization Size
- Large enterprises
- SMEs
Segmentation based on Type
- Surface & Field Analytics
- Network & Location Analytics
- Geovisualization
- Others
Segmentation based on Industry Vertical
- Mining and Manufacturing
- Government
- Environmental Monitoring
- Defense and Security
- Engineering and Construction
- Insurance
- Automotive
- Others
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC500
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC500
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/