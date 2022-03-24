Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Scope and overview, Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends 2022-2030

The global next-generation sequencing informatics market value was US$ 1057.2 million in 2021. The global next-generation sequencing informatics market value is forecast to reach US$ 3252.8 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) uses massively parallel sequencing to offer extremely high speed, scalability, and throughput. Using this technology, one can determine the nucleotide order in an entire genome or targeted region of DNA or RNA. Using NGS technology, labs are now able to perform a multitude of biological analyses and study biological systems at a level never before possible.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the growth of the global next-generation sequencing informatics market are improved speed & flexibility of NGS software, decreased sequencing costs, increased government initiatives to promote the use of NGS in R&D, and continuous innovation & developments in the technology.

Advances in technology, an increase in the awareness and demand for precision medicine, and investments by major players are propelling the growth of the next-generation sequencing informatics market.

The lack of precision, accuracy, standardization of the technology, and reliance on government initiatives for NGS technology development may slow down the market growth.

Incorporating NGS technology into other research programs, rising cancer rates, and untapped market opportunities in emerging nations are forecast to provide growth opportunities for the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 had peaked in the NGS Informatics market. Despite its shortcomings, Next-Generation Sequencing has proven useful in characterizing and identifying SARS-CoV2. qPCR had used in detecting and quantifying the coronavirus in the pandemic, but it cannot accurately measure changes or mutations in the viral genome. It makes NGS fundamental to understanding how the SARS-CoV2 virus evolves and the impact of this evolution on the global population and environmental health, as well as tracking its global transmission. As a result, COVID-19 had a positive impact on the global market.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the global NGS informatics market. North America’s major share stems mainly from the demand for clinical information technology, various government initiatives, and the push for next-generation sequencing by various research laboratories and academicians. Furthermore, the availability of many bioinformatics players in this market further improves product accessibility. Thus, these factors propel regional market growth.

During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR. There is an increase in population, diseases are increasing, and various government initiatives promote genomic research to understand complex biological processes and genetic mutations found in life-threatening diseases.

Request Full Report :-

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global next-generation sequencing informatics market are:

Illumina, Incorporated

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Incorporated

Agilent Technologies Incorporated

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Qiagen N.V.

DNANexus Incorporated

Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH

Partek Incorporated

Fabric Genomics Incorporated

Sapio Sciences

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global next-generation sequencing informatics market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Data Analysis and Management Tools

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

Data Interpretation and Reporting Tools

NGS informatics services

Primary & Secondary Data Analysis Tools

Segmentation based on Application

Drug Discovery

Diagnostics

Biomarker Discovery

Precision Medicine

Agriculture and Animal Research

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic and Research Centers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Other end-users

Request Full Report :-

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC501

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/