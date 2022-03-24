Crash Barrier Systems Market Scope and overview, To Develop with Increased Global Emphasis On Industrialization 2030

The global crash barrier systems market value was US$ 8182.2 million in 2021. The global crash barrier systems market value is forecast to reach US$ 11848.9 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The crash barrier systems are built along the side of a road or between two highway parts to prevent accidents. It prevents cars from entering the highway. As a result of various invasions, there are two primary forms of testing. The purpose of anti-ram barriers is to protect perimeters from head-on collisions. A crash attenuation barrier reduces the severity of an accident.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A number of government investments are focusing on infrastructure development, which should represent an opportunity for the global crash barrier systems market growth.

The construction of highways, trains, and airports will require the installation of safety barriers to ensure vehicular and pedestrian safety. Highways, such as roads, highways, and bridges, will increase the demand for the crash barrier systems. Additionally, increased commercial infrastructure investments will require appropriate crowd control solutions such as entry and exit points, parking spaces, and pedestrian safety. Such factors will drive the global crash barrier systems market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 spread rapidly across many countries, affecting the lives of individual people and affecting the entire community. Originating as a threat to human health had threatened world trade, taxes, and finance. As a result of the lockdown implemented across many countries, including China, the United States, India, and others, numerous companies in the global crash barriers market halted operations. These operations disruptions directly affect the sales of the crash barrier systems. Thus, COVID-19 had negatively impacted the global crash barrier systems market growth.

However, post-COVID-19, reopening of manufacturing facilities and the introduction of the Coronavirus vaccines will most likely lead to the reopening of the crash barrier systems companies. This, in turn, is forecast to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

The Asia-pacific region held dominance in the crash barrier systems market with the highest revenue in 2021 and is forecast to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The region is forecast to grow rapidly in terms of economic development and infrastructure development. China and India have made significant investments in roadways and bridges, with highways being the main focus. For example, the Indian Ministry of Road Transport and Highways constructed 2,284 kilometers of national highways in June 2021. Similarly, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has constructed 3,824 km of national highways in September 2021, compared with 3,335 km in August 2021. Such factors are forecast to contribute to the regional market’s growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global crash barrier systems market are:

Arbus Limited

Avon Barrier Corporation Limited

Barrier1 Systems, LLC

Hill Smith Holdings PLC

Lindsay Corporation

Nucor Corporation

N.V. Bekaert SA

Transpo Industries, Incorporated

Trinity Industries, Incorporated

Valmont Industries, Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global crash barrier systems market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Technology, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Portable

Fixed

Segmentation based on Application

Roadside

Median

Bridge

Work zone

Segmentation based on Technology

Rigid

Semi-rigid

Flexible

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

