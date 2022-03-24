Carboxymethyl cellulose Market Scope and overview, Market Scope and overview, Outlook 2030

The global carboxymethyl cellulose market value was US$ 1629.5 million in 2021. The global carboxymethyl cellulose market value is forecast to reach US$ 2,440.4 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Pure cotton and wood pulp cellulose provide the raw material for carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC or Cellulose Gum). In the pharmaceutical, cosmetic & personal care, food & beverage, paint, and household care industries, it is known as cellulose gum or tylose powder. In addition, detergents, water-based paints, and paper processing use a great deal of carboxymethyl cellulose. Reduced-fat food products use carboxymethyl cellulose a lot. In addition to its use in candy preparation, it also improves the taste the texture of the products. Further, it ensures a smooth dispersion of the flavor oils. Margarine, chewing gums, and peanut butter contain it as an emulsifier.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Food and beverage manufacturers increasingly use carboxymethyl cellulose as a thickener and stabilizer in ice-creams, milk, cakes, and other baked goods. Thus, driving the global carboxymethyl cellulose market.
- Oil-drilling companies also use carboxymethyl cellulose as a component of drilling mud. In addition, it acts as a water toner and viscosity modifier, thereby driving the global carboxymethyl cellulose market growth.
- The decline in raw material quantities to produce carboxymethyl cellulose may slow down the global market growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the global carboxymethyl cellulose market. A number of countries worldwide have implemented lockdowns, curfews, which have severely impacted lifestyles, health and wellbeing, and manufacturing industries. A pandemic posed many challenges for exporters, including restrictions on import and export of goods, quarantine and lockdown measures, and a new trade war. There have been disruptions in the supply chain, lack of availability of workers, complete shutdowns of restaurants or quick-service restaurants (QSRs), the textile industry, the paper coating industry, and others that have negatively affected the market.
Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific region had the largest share of the total market volume in the carboxymethyl cellulose market. This region is likely to experience the fastest growth in the carboxymethyl cellulose market during the forecast period. Due to the large consumption in the oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food & beverage industries is forecast to drive the demand. As a result of increasing domestic demand coupled with low manufacturing costs, the pharmaceutical and cosmetics sectors in Japan, China, India, and South Korea are likely to drive cellulose market growth in the forecast period. As a result of rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles, the demand for personal care products is forecast to grow in emerging economies, especially in India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global carboxymethyl cellulose market are:
- J.M. Huber Corporation
- Ashland Global Holdings Incorporated
- Química Amtex S.A.
- Amtex Chemicals, LLC
- Changzhou Science & Technology Co. Limited
- DKS Co. Limited
- Carlyle Investment Management LLC
- Formitex Empreendimentos e Participações Limited
- Mikro-Technik GmbH & Company KG
- Zibo Hailan Chemical Co., Limited
- Chongqing Lihong Fine Chemicals Co., Limited
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global carboxymethyl cellulose market segmentation focuses on Purity Level, Application, Property, and Region.
Segmentation based on Purity Level
- Highly Purified
- Technical Grade
- Industrial Grade
Segmentation based on Application
- Food & Beverages
- Oil & refining
- Pharmaceutical
- Paint & Textile
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Paper Coating & Household Care
- Others
Segmentation based on Property
- Thickening Agent
- Stabilizer
- Binder
- Anti-repository Agent
- Lubricator
- Emulsifier
- Excipient
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
