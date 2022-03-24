Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market Scope and overview, 2022 Analysis & Forecast To 2030 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

The global airborne L-band SATCOM market value was US$ 0.77 billion in 2021. The global airborne L-band SATCOM market value is forecast to reach US$ 1.25 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
SATCOM is the abbreviation used for satellite radiotelephone communication. Using satellites for these purposes complements satellite-based navigation capabilities. Satellite data units, high-power amplifiers, and a steerable beam antenna for SATCOM are all onboard the aircraft. In a typical aircraft SATCOM installation, data link channels can support both voice channels and packet data services. There is currently very little ATM traffic enroute that uses SATCOM data links compared with the extensive use of very high frequency and high frequency as an alternative to Air traffic control services (ATC) services.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- The increasing demand for high-throughput, BLOS (beyond line of sight) connectivity for small aviation platforms around the globe is creating an opportunity for growth for the global airborne L-band SATCOM market.
- There are concerns about the cybersecurity of satellite communication systems, which may slow down the growth of the global airborne L-band SATCOM market.
- The increasing use of HALE and MALE platforms for surveillance applications by both government and commercial organizations are driving the growth of the global airborne L-band SATCOM market.
- Airborne L-band SATCOM market is forecast to expand in the near future as the demand for customized on-the-go satellite communication systems with omnidirectional antennas and expansive coverage areas grows.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
- COVID-19 has an unpredictable impact on airborne L-band SATCOM markets, and it is likely to remain in force until the second quarter of 2021.
- Several local governments and government agencies have used drones to keep people from gathering. A number of governments have entered into agreements with various companies to implement airborne L-band SATCOM services, which operate across a wide area.
- Furthermore, the nationwide lockdown forced the airborne L-band SATCOM provider to shut down or partially shut down their operations, resulting in a revenue loss.
- In addition to street surveillance, authorities were broadcasting messages & information about lockdown measures using airborne L-brand SATCOM, especially in rural areas with few open communication facilities.
Regional Insights
North America dominates the airborne L-band SATCOM market by revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Considering that market demand for airborne L-band SATCOM services is expected to grow dramatically over the next few years, government and commercial aviation organizations are actively using these services to improve aircraft performance. This trend is forecast to continue throughout the forecast period. The U.S. dominated airborne L-band SATCOM in 2020 and will likely continue to do so. Airborne SATCOM services operating in the L-band serve to speed up logistics and surveillance in major North American economies.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global airborne L-band SATCOM market are:
- ASELSAN A.S.
- Ball Corporation
- Cobham Limited
- Honeywell International Incorporated
- Hughes Network Systems, LLC
- Inmarsat Global Limited
- Iridium Communications Incorporated
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
- Thales Group
- Viasat Incorporated
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global airborne L-band SATCOM market segmentation focuses on Platform, Component, Application, Installation Type, and Region.
Segmentation based on Platform
- Commercial Aircraft
- Wide-Body Aircraft
- Narrow-Body Aircraft
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
- Military Aircraft
- Others
Segmentation based on Component
- Transceivers
- Airborne Radio
- Modems and Routers
- SATCOM Radomes
- SATCOM Terminals
- Others
Segmentation based on Application
- Government & Defense
- Commercial
Segmentation based on Installation Type
- New Installation
- Upgradation
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
