Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market Scope and overview, 2022 Analysis & Forecast To 2030 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

The global airborne L-band SATCOM market value was US$ 0.77 billion in 2021. The global airborne L-band SATCOM market value is forecast to reach US$ 1.25 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

SATCOM is the abbreviation used for satellite radiotelephone communication. Using satellites for these purposes complements satellite-based navigation capabilities. Satellite data units, high-power amplifiers, and a steerable beam antenna for SATCOM are all onboard the aircraft. In a typical aircraft SATCOM installation, data link channels can support both voice channels and packet data services. There is currently very little ATM traffic enroute that uses SATCOM data links compared with the extensive use of very high frequency and high frequency as an alternative to Air traffic control services (ATC) services.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increasing demand for high-throughput, BLOS (beyond line of sight) connectivity for small aviation platforms around the globe is creating an opportunity for growth for the global airborne L-band SATCOM market.

There are concerns about the cybersecurity of satellite communication systems, which may slow down the growth of the global airborne L-band SATCOM market.

The increasing use of HALE and MALE platforms for surveillance applications by both government and commercial organizations are driving the growth of the global airborne L-band SATCOM market.

Airborne L-band SATCOM market is forecast to expand in the near future as the demand for customized on-the-go satellite communication systems with omnidirectional antennas and expansive coverage areas grows.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 has an unpredictable impact on airborne L-band SATCOM markets, and it is likely to remain in force until the second quarter of 2021.

Several local governments and government agencies have used drones to keep people from gathering. A number of governments have entered into agreements with various companies to implement airborne L-band SATCOM services, which operate across a wide area.

Furthermore, the nationwide lockdown forced the airborne L-band SATCOM provider to shut down or partially shut down their operations, resulting in a revenue loss.

In addition to street surveillance, authorities were broadcasting messages & information about lockdown measures using airborne L-brand SATCOM, especially in rural areas with few open communication facilities.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the airborne L-band SATCOM market by revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Considering that market demand for airborne L-band SATCOM services is expected to grow dramatically over the next few years, government and commercial aviation organizations are actively using these services to improve aircraft performance. This trend is forecast to continue throughout the forecast period. The U.S. dominated airborne L-band SATCOM in 2020 and will likely continue to do so. Airborne SATCOM services operating in the L-band serve to speed up logistics and surveillance in major North American economies.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global airborne L-band SATCOM market are:

ASELSAN A.S.

Ball Corporation

Cobham Limited

Honeywell International Incorporated

Hughes Network Systems, LLC

Inmarsat Global Limited

Iridium Communications Incorporated

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Thales Group

Viasat Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global airborne L-band SATCOM market segmentation focuses on Platform, Component, Application, Installation Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Platform

Commercial Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Military Aircraft

Others

Segmentation based on Component

Transceivers

Airborne Radio

Modems and Routers

SATCOM Radomes

SATCOM Terminals

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Government & Defense

Commercial

Segmentation based on Installation Type

New Installation

Upgradation

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

