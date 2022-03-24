Hyaluronic Acid Market Scope and overview, Growth, Opportunities, Key Players Forecast Outlook 2030

The global hyaluronic acid market size was US$ 1.82 billion in 2021. The global hyaluronic acid market size is forecast to reach US$ 4.02 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC506

Human body cells contain a substance called hyaluronic acid. Joint fluids and eye fluids contain the highest concentration of hyaluronic acid. It acts as a lubricant and cushion in the joints. Cosmetics and pharmaceutical businesses, in particular, use it for its moisturizing properties. Surgical procedures also make use of it. The fluid is also injected directly into the body to hydrate and plump the skin. An eye surgeon injects hyaluronic acid into the eye during cataract surgery. The use of mouthwash and hyaluronic acid gel can also be beneficial for soothing mouth sores.

Factor Influencing Market Growth

Factors driving the global hyaluronic acid market include the increasing demand for hyaluronic-based products such as moisturizers, dermal fillers, shampoos, others.

As ceramides, squalene, vitamin C, and other skincare ingredients become more widely accepted, this may slow down the growth of the global market for hyaluronic acid.

A growing consumer base in emerging economies will be a lucrative opportunity for the global hyaluronic acid market during the forecast period.

The increasing aging population and introduction of technologically advanced products will contribute to the overall market’s growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

During the early stages of the pandemic, COVID-19 restrictions led to a decline in hyaluronic acid demand due to its use in elective procedures and cosmetics. In addition, patients chose not to undergo procedures even in the latter stages of the pandemic to avoid infection, which adversely affected the global market, resulting in a decrease in revenue.

However, post-COVID-19, with the easing of pandemic restrictions across the globe and a high preference for injection-based elective procedures over surgeries, are forecast to boost the market. In addition, leading companies in different segments are launching new products to maintain their position. This factor will further drive the growth of the global market.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC506

Regional Insights

In terms of volume, Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The top two investment countries in the market will be China and India during the forecast period. An important growth factor is the growing consumer base in industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. Moreover, the region is home to major industrial players, particularly China. In addition, Chinese hyaluronic acid companies have a competitive advantage in their low cost.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global hyaluronic acid market are:

Contipro a.s. (Contipro)

Landec Corporation (Landec)

Anmol Chemicals Group (Anmol Chemicals)

Kewpie Corporation (Kewpie)

Shandong Topscience Biotech Co., Limited (Shandong Topscience)

Liuzhou Shengqiang Biotech Co., Limited (Shengqiang Biotech)

Shijiazhuang lateen chemical co., limited (Lateen chemical)

Shandong Focuschem Biotech Co., Limited (Focuschem Biotech)

Tiansheng Bio (TS-Bio)

Kikkoman Biochemifa Company (Kikkoman Biochemifa)

Allergan, Incorporated (Allergan)

Salix Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated (Salix)

Sanofi S.A.

Anika Therapeutics, Incorporated (Anika)

Smith and Nephew Plc. (Smith and Nephew)

Shiseido Company, Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global hyaluronic acid market segmentation focuses on Application, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Dermal fillers

Osteoarthritis

Single Injection

Three Injection

Five Injection

Ophthalmic

Vesicoureteral reflux

Segmentation based on End-User

Cosmetics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Nutraceutical Industry

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC506

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC506

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/