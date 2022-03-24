Application Management Services Market Scope and overview, Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2030

The global application management services market was US$ 20,407 million in 2021. The global application management services market is forecast to reach US$ 99,143 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Application management is service companies use to delegate their enterprise application management processes to other organizations. It includes maintenance, change, and enhancement services and support throughout the lifecycle of an application. In addition, it is a part of enterprise application management. It is common to outsource these management services. Its main objective is to reduce costs, improve quality, ensure compliance, and increase agility. Services included in application modernization include cloud application migration, application integration, application re-platforming, and user interface modernization. The application-managed service enables the operation and administration of specific customizations and assists these customizations.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Major factors driving the global market growth are the increasing demand for Next-Generation Technology integration into modern business applications and the burden-lightening of current business operations.

Application management services’ plasticity and data privacy concerns may slow down the global market growth.

As the market evolves, consumer trends such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising demand to ease the complex operations of remote workers are forecast to create a lucrative opportunity for the global market.

The increasing use of BOYD (bring your own device) in companies, high demand for mobile apps, and robust mobile app management services are the key drivers of the global application management services market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global market. The rapid spread of the Coronavirus across the globe led many companies to adopt remote working and work from home modes during the COVID-19 lockdown. Organizations have thus turned to application management services and applications in an effort to streamline software and cloud management. Furthermore, application management services and solutions are increasingly important in the digitization process of many small and medium-sized businesses during pandemics, which propels the application management services market.

Regional Insights

North America held dominance in the global market. This is largely due to the availability of reputable application management service providers and stringent data security regulations. Modernizing their legacy applications and migrating to the cloud are the priorities for these enterprises.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is forecast to grow at the fastest rate in the application management services market during the forecast period. Increased adoption of application management services and cloud computing will drive regional market growth. In this region, companies move their core business applications to the cloud to save money, thus leading to regional market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global application management services market are:

Accenture plc

Amazon Web Services, Incorporated

Dell Incorporated

Google LLC

HCL Technologies

Infosys Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Micro Focus

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global application management services market segmentation focuses on Services, Organization Size, End-Use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Services

Application Portfolio Assessment

Application Security

Web Application Security

Mobile Application Security

Application Modernization

Cloud Application Migration

Others

Segmentation based on Organization Size

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Segmentation based on End-Use

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Government

Retail and e-commerce

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Manufacturing

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

