Women’s Health and Beauty Supplements Market Scope and overview, Estimates Forecast, By Application, segments 2022-2030

The global women’s health and beauty supplements market revenue was US$ 64,383 million in 2021. The global women’s health and beauty supplements market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 1,84,362 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A supplement is a manufactured product intended to enhance a diet when taken as a pill, capsule, tablet, or liquid. Supplements may contain nutrients obtained from food sources or synthetically, individually, or together. Changes in dietary habits and inadequate nutrient intake are responsible for fertility problems and other problems in women. Various supplements, such as vitamins, minerals, enzymes, botanicals, proteins, omega-3, and probiotics, are available in the market to aid in treating women’s health concerns and skin, hair, and nail issues.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Growing health consciousness among the population, an increase in demand from elderly consumers due to the better taste and ease of consumption, and a rise in consumption of probiotic drinks are factors contributing to the women’s health and beauty supplements market growth.

During the forecast period, R&D for the development of better health supplements for various nutritional deficiencies is forecast to drive the global women’s health and beauty supplements market.

The lack of stringent rules and regulations by governments may slow down the growth of the women’s health and beauty supplements market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 has increased consumer awareness about health and wellness, thus increasing supplement consumption. Additionally, people were consuming a variety of vitamins, minerals, probiotics, and botanicals to help strengthen their immune systems. Vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc supplements became more popular due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, online sales increased due to lockdowns and social distancing norms. This is positively affected the global market growth.

However, post-COVID-19, consumers will continue to use supplements as a means of maintaining good health. In addition, the increased investments in the market and various strategic initiatives undertaken by leading players are forecast to boost product demand during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to be the largest market for women’s health and beauty supplements. The major factors contributing to the fastest growth of this region is a large number of unmet medical needs. A growing healthcare scenario in Asian countries, coupled with government initiatives and the growth of GDP will also help boost the women’s health and beauty supplement market. Due to investments in new inventions, general economic conditions, an increase in athletes and sports professionals, a growing economy, and increased health risks and diseases that are manageable through the use of supplements. The regional market will grow at a significant share.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global women’s health and beauty supplement market are:

Herbalife International of America Incorporated

GNC Holdings Incorporated

The Nature’s Bounty Co

Bayer AG

Garden of Life (Nestle)

Suntory Holdings Limited

Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Limited

Swisse Wellness Pty. Limited

Pharmavite LLC

Pfizer Incorporated

Scope of the Report

The global women’s health and beauty supplement market segmentation focuses on Product, Consumer Group, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Vitamins

Minerals

Botanical

Proteins & Amino Acids

Others

Segmentation based on Consumer Group

Pre & postnatal

Premenstrual syndrome

Menopause

Others

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Health & Beauty Retail Stores

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies & E-Commerce Sites

Segmentation based on Application

Beauty

Skin

Hair

Nail

Women Health

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

