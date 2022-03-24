Cleaning Services Market Scope and overview, CAGR, Volume and Value 2022-2030

The global cleaning services market revenue was US$ 55,715.0 million in 2020. The global cleaning services market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 111,498.8 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

The cleaning services industry includes a wide range of services, including window cleaning, floor cleaning, vacuuming, furniture cleaning, air duct cleaning, water damage restoration, and more. Commercial and residential customers use these services. A cleaning process involves the removal of undesirable items from an object or environment, such as dirt, infectious agents, or other contaminants.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Rising investment in real estate and rapid expansion in infrastructure are primary drivers for the Global cleaning services market.

Growth in urbanization, increasing disposable income, rising awareness regarding the benefits of cleanliness, and growing demand for vacuum cleaning and floor cleaning services are forecast to lead to new profitable opportunities in the global cleaning services market.

The rising innovation in the field of cleaning technologies is likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the global cleaning services market growth.

A simple substitute technology is available, resulting in increased labor costs. Thus, these factors may slow down the global cleaning services market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global cleaning services market. According to the World Health Organization, disinfection techniques are crucial to controlling the risk of contamination from the new Coronavirus. Frequent contact with flesh-prone surfaces, like knobs on doors and windows, kitchen counters, toilet taps, and electronic devices, is considered one of the most important aspects of cleaning. As health restrictions and wellness awareness grew, cleaning services became necessary. In addition, several governments have released SOPs/guidelines that firms must follow in order to reduce the risk of further outbreaks of the pandemic.

Regional Insights

In 2020, North America was the leading region in the cleaning services market, and this trend is likely to continue through to the forecast period. As of 2020, the U.S. accounted for the largest revenue share and will continue this trend during the forecast period owing to changing lifestyles and increased health awareness.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the economy and improvements in business infrastructure have been responsible for this segment’s growth in the cleaning services market over the last decade.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global cleaning services market are:

ABM Industries Incorporated

Anago Cleaning Systems

Aramark Corporation

BONUS Building Care

ChemDry

CleanNet

Compass Group Plc

Duraclean International Incorporated

Harvard Maintenance Incorporated

Jani-King Incorporated

Jan-Pro International

Mothers House Cleaning

Pritchard Industries Incorporated

Sodexo

Stanley Steemer International, Incorporated

Steamatic Incorporated

Stratus Building Solutions

Temko Service Industries Incorporated

The Service Master Company, LLC

UGL Unicco Services

Vanguard

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global cleaning services market segmentation focuses on Service Type, End-Use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Service Type

Window Cleaning

Vacuuming

Floor Care

Maid Services

Carpet & Upholstery

Other Services

Segmentation based on End-Use

Commercial

Residential

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

