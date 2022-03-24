Aerial Imaging Market Scope and overview, To Witness Renewed Growth Amid the Global COVID-19 Crisis 2030

The global aerial imaging market revenue was US$ 2.24 billion in 2020. The global aerial imaging market is forecast to reach US$ 8.50 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Aerial imaging is a way of taking pictures of the ground using cameras mounted on aircraft, helicopters, parachutes, aircraft, kites, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), balloons, and poles mounted on a vehicle. In addition to aerial imaging use, it helps mitigate risk, plan resources, conduct research, dig, safeguard, manage farms, and advertising.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Various applications have led to a surge in aerial imagery services, including photogrammetry, topographic surveying, environmental studies, surveillance, and more. The global market is forecast to grow faster in the coming years due to the significant expansion of applications among various verticals, such as agriculture, forestry, energy & resources, and civil engineering.

Aerial imaging technology for setting up 5G infrastructure, disaster risk reduction and prevention, and the surge in demand for various commercial applications will contribute to the global market growth.

Increasing national security regulations, inaccuracies in image data collection and cyber-security concerns may slow down the market’s growth.

Technologies such as advanced motion- and temperature-sensing cameras, 3D mapping software, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), and others have opened up new opportunities for global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

In 2020, the aerial imaging industry growth was steady. In spite of this, the widespread COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact. The aerial imaging industry was adversely affected by revenue crunch and rising maintenance costs. In 2020, the declining GDP of major economies such as the United States, UK, China, France, India, and Germany contributed to a decline in investment in emerging technologies, such as aerial imaging. Unmanned Aircraft development and deployment plans, particularly for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), were negatively affected by the reduction in aerospace spending, limiting the availability of UAV-based aerial imaging services globally.

Regional Insights

Region-wise, North America held dominance in the global aerial imaging market and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. It is primarily due to the development of UAVs and PAMS, the increasing use of aerial imaging in defense applications, the consistent advancement of aerial camera systems, and an increase in venture capital investment in drone technology in the region.

Asia Pacific is forecast to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is mainly due to implementing innovative platforms such as drones and UAVs to collect data from high-resolution aerial pictures. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of aerial imaging for urban planning, surveillance, and disaster management, coupled with an increasingly affordable means for capturing aerial images, is predicted to promote growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global aerial imaging market are:

Aerial Imaging Productions, LLC

Blom Norway AS

Cooper Aerial Surveys Co.

Digital Aerial Solutions (DAS), LLC

EagleView Technologies, Incorporated

Fugro N.V.

Global UAV Technologies Limited

Kucera International

Landiscor

Nearmap Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global aerial imaging market segmentation focuses on Camera Orientation, Application, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Geospatial mapping

Disaster management

Energy and resource management

Surveillance and monitoring

Urban planning

Others

Segmentation based on Camera Orientation

Oblique

High Oblique

Low Oblique

Vertical

Segmentation based on End-User

Government

Military and Defense

Energy

Agriculture and Forestry

Civil Engineering

Media and Entertainment

Commercial

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

