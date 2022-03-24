Protein Chip Market Scope and overview, Is Projected To Expand At A Healthy Growth Rate By 2030

The global protein chip market revenue was US$ 652.8 million in 2020. The global protein chip market is forecast to reach US$ 1,367.1 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

A protein chip, or a protein microarray, is a miniaturized, parallel assay system that contains small amounts of purified proteins in a high-density format. Within the same experiment, they allow the determination of a wide range of analytes from small samples. Chips consist of a support surface, such as a glass slide, nitrocellulose membrane, bead, or microtiter plate on which capture proteins adhere.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Growing demand for personalized medicine, rising R&D investments in proteomics, increasing rates of cancer incidences, and increasing use of advanced technologies in diagnostic testing is forecast to provide the primary drivers for the protein chip market in the coming years.

A lack of healthcare coverage and technical challenges associated with protein chip technology may slow down the global protein chip market’s growth in developing countries.

The growing biotech and biomedicine industries will contribute to the growth of the protein chip market.

Using protein chips to screen targets automatically is a factor that may limit the growth of the protein chip market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 outbreak has had a positive impact on the global market for protein chips. Diagnostics laboratories have had a high demand for protein microarrays due to COVID-19. The University of Michigan Hospital used a digital protein microarray platform in 2020 for rapid multiplex measurement of cytokines from COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU to develop a personalized strategy guided by cytokine assays. China produced a SARS-CoV-2 proteome microarray in April 2020 that contained 18 out of 28 predicted proteins and used the array to analyze IgG and IgM antibodies from 29 patients recovering from the disease. In the future, these responses will assist in developing effective diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccination strategies. In turn, this fosters the growth of the protein chip industry.

Regional Insights

North America was the leading region in the protein chip market in 2020. As a result of the region having established protein chip laboratory and research facilities.

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific will have the highest CAGR. As a result of an increase in demand for protein microarray assays and increased awareness. Protein chip assays are developing at a rapid pace, and the cost-effectiveness of the test is forecast to drive market growth in other regions.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global protein chip market are:

Agilent Technologies, Incorporated

Arrayit Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Incorporated

Danaher Corporation

Illumina Incorporated

Merck KGGA

Perkin Elmer

Quotient limited

Raybiotech Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global protein chip market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Technology

Analytical Microarrays

Functional Protein Microarrays

Reverse Phase Protein Microarrays

Segmentation based on Application

Diagnostics

Proteomics

Antibody Characterization

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

