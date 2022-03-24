Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market Scope and overview, Global Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts to 2030

The global pharmaceutical suppositories market revenue was US$ 1,410.93 million in 2020. The global pharmaceutical suppositories market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 2,402.46 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

A suppository is a solid form of medication designed for placement into body cavities other than the mouth. It is possible to place them in the urethra, rectum, or vaginal canal. The items melt or dissolve in the cavity fluids after insertion, releasing the drugs. There are three suppositories, each with a different insertion site: rectal, vaginal, and urethral. In addition, these medications have an on-site effect. Further, there is no first-pass effect, which prevents the metabolism of the drug. Suppositories are effective in delivering bitter and obnoxious drugs. The use of suppositories in pediatric medicine is popular for treating symptoms of constipation. It may, however, cause mucosal irritation at the site of use, limiting its use.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rise in the geriatric population is driving growth in the pharmaceutical suppositories market. Rectal drug delivery is a great alternative in these populations.

Various benefits of suppositories, such as quick absorption of low molecular weight drugs and the potential for absorption into the lymphatic system, are likely to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical suppository demand is low in underdeveloped countries. Thus, this factor may slow down the global market growth.

Rising market growth potential in emerging markets is forecast to create lucrative business opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 had negatively impacted the global pharmaceutical suppositories market. It is due to factors such as disruptions in the distribution chain, financial problems, labor shortages, and an increase in the supply and demand gap. Nonetheless, this situation will likely change after the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming years.

Regional Insights

Geographically, North America held dominance for the largest share in the pharmaceutical suppositories market. As a result of the well-developed healthcare industry in the region, the presence of leading manufacturers, and the high adoption rate of suppositories.

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest pace. Several factors contribute to this, including an aging population, an increase in constipation and hemorrhoids, and improved access to healthcare in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global pharmaceutical suppositories market are:

Bayer Ag

Bliss Gvs Pharma Limited

Cadila Healthcare Limited

Church and Dwight UK Limited

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

Novartis International Ag

Pfizer Incorporated

Sanofi S.A.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global pharmaceutical suppositories market segmentation focuses on Type, Base, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Rectal Suppositories

Vaginal Suppositories

Urethral Suppositories

Segmentation based on Base

Fatty Bases

Water Miscible Base

Glycero Gelatin Base

Soap Glycerin Suppositories

Polyethylene Glycol Bases

Emulsifying Bases

Witepsol

Massa Esterium

Massuppol

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care

Nursing Home

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

