Melamine Market Scope and overview, Market Scope and overview, Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2030

The global melamine market value was US$ 1.77 billion in 2021. The global melamine market value is forecast to reach US$ 2.69 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC518

Melamine is a white crystalline substance that belongs to a family of heterocyclic organic compounds. It contains 66% nitrogen by mass. Melamine polymerizes with formaldehyde and other agents to form formaldehyde and melamine resins. Heat, moisture, and stain-resistant, these resins are hard, glossy, and durable. The use of melamine foam in insulation, soundproofing, and cleaning products like a magic eraser is widespread.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A rise in demand for laminates worldwide, a rise in melamine consumption in the wood adhesive sector, and increased construction activities are driving global melamine market demand.

Due to its toxicity, the global market may see slow growth during the forecast period.

With the increase in demand for decorative laminates, this factor may bring growth opportunities for the melamine market in the forecast period.

Construction activity is likely to increase in countries such as China, Japan, India, and the U.S., boosting the demand for wood adhesives. This factor is forecast to drive the global melamine market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Melamine is widely used in the building & construction industries to make laminates, including kitchen cabinets, countertops, partitions, flooring, and furniture. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, residential construction ceased amid lockdown. Paint and coating manufacturing facilities in various countries had to shut down amid country-wide lockdowns. Consequently, the demand for melamine, a material used for surface coatings, has declined. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the global market.

However, the construction industry is recovering rapidly and is likely to grow in the coming years, stimulating demand in the melamine market.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC518

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the melamine market in 2020. Due to the rise in construction activities and increased demand for laminates, wood adhesives, and paints & coatings in countries such as China, India, and Japan, usage of melamine has increased in the region. China dominates the melamine market in Asia-Pacific. In recent years, China’s construction industry has experienced significant growth despite fluctuating growth in the real estate sector due to the extensive development of rail and road infrastructure to cope with the expansion of industrial and service sectors. Due to the dominance of state-owned enterprises in the construction industry, increased government spending boosts the industry. Increased government spending may lead to an increase in demand for melamine materials in the future. Thus, it will result in a significant impact on the regional market during the forecast period.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global melamine market are:

Haohua Junhua Group Co, Limited

OCI Nitrogen

BASF SE

Cornerstone Chemical Company

Qatar Melamine Company

Sichuan Golden Elephant Chemical

Mitsui Chemicals, Incorporated

Nissan Chemical Industries. Limited

Methanol Holdings Limited

Borealis AG

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global melamine market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Melamine Foam

Melamine Resin

Segmentation based on Application

Laminates

Thermoset Plastics

Wood Adhesives

Surface Coatings

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC518

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC518

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/