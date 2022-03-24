Eyewear Market Scope and overview, Boosting Technologies, Industry Growth Analysis, Demand Status, Industry Trends up to 2030

The global eyewear market revenue was US$ 120,215 million in 2021. The global eyewear market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 237,051 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

A pair of eyewear is an accessory worn over the eyes to correct vision or protect them from debris, radiation, or excessive light. Numerous types of eyewear are available, including spectacles, lenses, and sunglasses to correct vision or protect against harmful UV rays and dust. Eyewear today is worn not only for vision improvement but also to improve appearance.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Growth in visual impairment and eye defect cases, combined with an inclination to the latest fashion trends, drives the global eyewear market.

A person’s vision will deteriorate with age due to conditions such as presbyopia and cataracts, resulting in a greater need for eyewear. Thus, increasing longevity and aging populations are the key factors driving the growth of the global eyewear market.

Increasing living standards and fashion consciousness will boost the global eyewear market growth.

The government of numerous countries is working with NGOs to offer affordable eye care services to rural populations. Such initiatives would help rural people access quality medical care. Due to these partnerships, the global eyewear market is forecast to have lucrative opportunities to grow.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Globally, the COVID-19 had negatively impacted the global eyewear market. The COVID-19 impact was evident at every stage of the industry’s value chain, including workforce losses, raw materials supply (lens materials, frame materials, polishing materials), trade and logistics, and uncertain consumer demand. The outbreak negatively impacts the production, distribution, and inventory rates of eyewear. As a result of retail store closings, e-commerce sales for eyewear products increased. After adjusting to the new reality, several companies began offering remote prescriptions for eyeglasses. The growth of contact lenses and eyeglasses has been crucial to e-commerce despite a decline in the demand for trendy eyewear.

Regional Insights

North America is forecast to hold a significant revenue share during the forecast period. It is due to the growing awareness of eye problems and sight problems among more and more people in America, Mexico, and Canada. As a result, they are becoming more accepting of the concept of using eyewear to solve these problems.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global eyewear market are:

Charmant Group

Chemiglas Corporation

CooperVision

De Rigo S.p.A

EssilorLuxottica SA

Fielmann Group

Hoya Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Vision

Marchon Eyewear, Inc

Rodenstock GmbH

Shamir Optical Industry Ltd.

Silhouette International Schmied AG

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global eyewear market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Material, End-User, Mode of Sale, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Contact Lenses

Soft

Rigid

Spectacles

Spectacle Lenses

Spectacle Frames

Sunglasses

Polarized

Non-Polarized

Segmentation based on Material

Glass

Plastics

Metal

Segmentation based on End-User

Men

Women

Segmentation based on Mode of Sale

Retail stores

Online stores

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

