Filgrastim Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion during the Assessment Period 2022-2030

The global filgrastim market revenue was US$ 578.25 million in 2021. The global filgrastim market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 745.90 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.80% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Filgrastim, also known as granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), is a DNA-based drug used to treat low neutrophil counts in the blood. In addition, leukapheresis is a common procedure for treating white blood cell overproduction after leukapheresis. The side effects of filgrastim include joint discomfort, chest pain, hair loss, and vomiting. Filgrastim is a recombinant version of a naturally occurring hormone that stimulates neutrophil production.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A rise in the prevalence of various diseases and an increase in the geriatric population drive the global filgrastim market growth.

During the forecast period, increased pressure to reduce healthcare expenditures and a surge in demand for filgrastim due to its low price will boost the global filgrastim market growth.

Increased demand for biosimilars that treat neutropenia may slow down the global filgrastim market’s growth.

The adverse effects of filgrastim, such as joint pain, chest pain, hair loss, and vomiting, may negatively impact the global filgrastim market.

Investing heavily in R&D for the development of effective and innovative biosimilars will further provide opportunities for the global filgrastim market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had negatively disrupted the healthcare sector, thus impacting the global filgrastim market as well. As a result of COVID-19, the government around the world had imposed partial and complete lockdown in the countries. It resulted in disruption in the supply chain. The leading companies in the market had to shut down their operations due to decreasing demand as countries were looking to cure COVID-19. Clinical trials and treatments in oncology were affected by the pandemic in both the short- and long-term.

Regional Insights

Over the forecast period, Europe is forecast to account for a significant share in the global filgrastim market. As the market grows in Europe, a developed health care infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies, an increase in infectious diseases and cancer, and the availability of research grants support market growth in the region.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the fastest CAGR in the global filgrastim market during the forecast period, primarily due to a rise in cancer cases in developing nations like China and India.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global filgrastim market are:

Abbott Laboratories

Adello Biologics

Apotex Pty Limited

Biocon Limited

Cadila Healthcare Limited

Coherus Biosciences Incorporated

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Eurofarma Laboratórios

Fresenius Kabi

Fuji Pharma

Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited

Intas Biopharmaceuticals

Kyowa Kirin Co., Limited

Lupin Limited

Mochida Pharmaceutical

Mylan N.V.

Napp Pharmaceuticals

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Incorporated

Reliance Life Science Private Limited

Sandoz Pty Limited

Tanvex BioPharma

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global filgrastim market segmentation focuses on Drug Type, Distribution Channel, Indication, and Region.

Segmentation based on Drug Type

Biologic

Biosimilar

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Segmentation based on Indication

Chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia (CIN)

Chronic Neutropenia

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

