Starch-blended Biodegradable Polymer Market Scope and overview, Segmentation along with Opportunities, Gross Margin and Forecast 2030

The global starch-blended biodegradable polymer market revenue was US$ 1.62 billion in 2021. The starch-blended biodegradable polymer market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 3.4 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC525

Combining starch with synthetic polymers creates a starch-blended biodegradable polymer. The second most common type of biodegradable polymer is starch-based polymers. A starch-containing polymer can vary from 10% to 90% in content, is crystalline in nature, and is relatively easy to manufacture. The development of starch-blended biodegradable polymers has gained significant traction in recent years since it has become a viable alternative to petrochemical-based polymers due to its lower costs, wider availability, and environmental friendliness.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing use of starch in polymers to improve their biodegradability and rising demand for biodegradable packaging materials from developed and developing regions are primary factors driving the global starch-blended biodegradable polymer market.

Due to the rise in consumer interest in renewable feedstock and biopolymers, there are now many alternatives to conventional plastics, thus boosting demand in the global starch-blended biodegradable polymer market.

The high price of biodegradable plastics may negatively impact the demand for the global starch-blended biodegradable polymer market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Covid-19 had a noticeable impact on stakeholders across the starch-blended biodegradable polymer industry since all the production work, factories, and other activities were closed. Lack of raw materials and less demand from industries have severely hampered the market. As a result, global production halted due to supply chain disruptions. However, the governments imposed various restrictions after the pandemic, such as working with half the workforce and limiting operating hours to hinder the market’s production cycle. Therefore, the losses result in less demand from the packaging, textile, and agricultural industries.

Despite this, the market is forecast to recover after the pandemic, with sectors aiming to increase production rates to make up for the incorporated losses.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC525

Regional Insights

Region-wise, Asia Pacific held dominance in 2020 for the global starch-blended biodegradable polymer market and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. Growing economies in South East Asian countries, increasing disposable income, easy availability of raw materials used to produce biodegradable plastics, and increasing populations drive the market growth in the APAC region. In addition, the growing demand for eco-friendly alternatives for traditional plastics from emerging nations such as China and India support the expansion of the starch-blended biodegradable polymer market in the country.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global starch-blended biodegradable polymer market are:

Novamont S.p.A.

Rodenburg Biopolymers

Nihon Cornstarch Corporation

BioGrade

Plantic Technologies Limited

BASF SE

Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology Co., Limited

LACTEL Absorbable Polymers

Balson Industries

TryEco LLC

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global starch-blended biodegradable polymer market segmentation focuses on Technology, Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Technology

Blow Molding

Extrusion

Injection Molding

Others

Segmentation based on Type

Starch Blended with Polylactic acid (PLA)

Starch Blended with Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Starch Blended with Polycaprolactone (PCL)

Starch Blended with Polyhydroxybutyrate-Hydroxyvalerate (PHB-HV)

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Agriculture and Horticulture

Automotive and Transportation

Packaging

Food and Beverage

Building and Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Biomedical

Textile

Other

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC525

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC525

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/