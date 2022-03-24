Concrete Fiber Market Scope and overview, 2022 is Booming Worldwide Business Forecast by 2030

The global concrete fiber market revenue was US$ 2.05 billion in 2021. The global concrete fiber market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 4.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC526

Concrete Fiber, also called Fiber-reinforced concrete, is concrete containing fibrous materials that make it stronger. Fibers used in concrete control and regulate plastic shrinkage cracking and drying shrinkage cracking. Fiber properties are affected by a number of factors, such as fiber volume, fiber-matrix stiffness, fiber orientation, workability, and compaction.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

In both developed and developing economies, rapid industrialization has propelled the growth of industries that use concrete fiber to enhance the tensile strength of industrial structures. Governments of various countries are continually investing in infrastructure development that uses concrete fiber to redistribute the load, improve tensile strength, and prevent cracking. These factors are likely to increase concrete fiber sales in the building and construction sector, fueling the global market growth.

Compared to non-fiber reinforced concrete, steel-reinforced concrete is prone to corrosion and has a heavier weight. This factor may inhibit global market growth.

Concrete reinforced with synthetic fibers is also suitable for pavement construction and the construction of externally supported slabs. It is a primary factor forecast to generate new opportunities in the global concrete fiber market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the global concrete fiber market. A rise in COVID-19 infections has forced governments to impose strict lockdowns, which has delayed construction projects. During the pandemic, construction & building revenues decreased. The factors mentioned above have indirectly affected the supply and production of concrete fiber used in construction. In addition, a number of concrete fiber manufacturers have closed their doors or reduced their operations, disrupting the supply chain.

The domestic supply chain has enhanced due to emerging geography, and strong public investments are forecast to drive the growth of the concrete fiber market in the coming years.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC526

Regional Insights

As of 2020, the Asia-Pacific concrete fiber market accounted for the largest market share and is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing industrial, railroad, and building & construction sectors in Asia-Pacific have boosted concrete fiber’s performance. Chinese businesses have been utilizing concrete fiber to enhance the tensile strength of industrial structures due to the significant growth in domestic consumption and GDP growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global concrete market are:

ABC Polymer Industries

BarChip Incorporated

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Euclid Chemical Company

FORTA Concrete Fiber

Heidelberg Cement

Ozinga Bros. Incorporated

Sika AG

TUF-BAR

Uniseal Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global concrete fiber market segmentation focuses on Fiber Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Fiber Type

Steel Fiber

Synthetic Fiber

Glass Fiber

Natural Fiber

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Transport Infrastructure

Highways

Roadways

Ports & Airports

Bridges

Railways

Others

Building & Construction

Residential

Non-residential

Mining & Tunnel

Shafts and Tunnel lining

Slope Stabilization

Underground Mining

Industrial

Others (Agriculture and Waterways)

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC526

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC526

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/