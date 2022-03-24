Big Data Analytics in Education Market Scope and overview, Share Register A Strong Growth Of Acceleration During to 2030

The global big data analytics in education market revenue was US$ 15.65 billion in 2021. The global big data analytics in education market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 57.14 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Big data refers to the massive amounts of information people create every day. Big data analytics in education is use by the teachers, students and administrative as they leave a trail of data throughout their time at the institution. In addition, they can use this information to gauge performance at both a high level (your whole institution) and a granular level (each individual student).

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Several factors are driving the global big data analytics in education market, including the numerous benefits of big data in education, the increase in internet penetration, the need for improved administrative services, and the need to reduce educational costs.

The high initial investment cost may negatively impact the global big data analytics in education market.

The rapid development of communication technology, the proliferation of mobile devices, and the adoption of learning analytics are forecast to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global big data analytics in education market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global market for big data analytics in education has seen significant growth. It is due to the implementation of lockdown by governments in many countries and the adoption by students and teachers of online learning practices. Growing demand for cloud-based big data technology among educational institutions is also accelerating the market’s growth. In addition, analyzing students’ performance, identifying students’ interests, and monitoring students after they graduate from college are some of the benefits of big data and business analytics in education that fosters the global big data analytics in education market growth.

Regional Insights

In 2021, Asia-Pacific dominated the big data analytics in education market and forecast to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. Several factors are responsible for this, including the increase in interest in digital transformation in the education sector in this region and how different technologies, such as big data & analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), have affected this region. Due to the increased penetration of tablets and smartphones across countries such as China and India, the Asia Pacific region is likely to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period in the big data analytics in education market.

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global big data analytics in education market are:

Alteryx, Incorporated

Blackboard Incorporated

Fintellix Solutions private limited

LatentView Analytics limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Incorporated

Tableau Software

TIBCO Software Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global big data analytics in education market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Model, Application, Sector, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Software

Services

Segmentation based on Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

Segmentation based on Application

Behavior Detection

Skill Assessment

Course Recommendation

Student Attrition Rate Detection

Other

Segmentation based on Sector

K-12

Preschool

Higher Education

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

