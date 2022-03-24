Laboratory Filtration Market 2022 is Expected to be Considerable Growth Achieve Until 2030

The global laboratory filtration market revenue was US$ 3,315.3 million in 2021. The global laboratory filtration market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 6,807.40 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Laboratories use filtration to sterilize items. The vapor phase is a critical step in almost all the laboratory processes related to environmental, chemistry, and life sciences. In the laboratory, it involves either purifying or concentrating samples. Filtration depends on pore size; smaller pores can filter out more particles. Pores can be as small as .01 μm (μm =micrometer), small enough to prevent viruses from passing through, but smaller proteins can still pass through. Nano-filters can stop viruses, proteins, and some toxins. Filtration is also an excellent option for sterilizing heat-sensitive liquids, which cannot be autoclaved or sterilized with other methods.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increasing demand for high-production filtration products during the down-streaming process, introducing ultra-purification methods, and the growing use of analytical instruments are forecast to drive the overall market growth in the coming years.

The global laboratory filtration market is likely to grow as a result of the emergence of more advanced filtration techniques, such as microfiltration, nanofiltration, and ultrafiltration, which employ superior filtration equipment.

There will be significant growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period due to the rapid advances in nanofiber technology and the rapid rise in the application of filtration technologies in biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global laboratory filtration market. In order to detect the virus and develop a vaccine, researchers employed a variety of laboratory products, including filters. Additionally, consumer behavior has changed in relation to health and hygiene products due to the global COVID-19 outbreak. The main driver of revenue growth in the laboratory filtration market was the rise in demand for healthcare, food, and wastewater treatment applications.

Regional Insights

North America held dominance in the market of laboratory filtration and is forecast to dominate throughout the forecast period. There are several factors that contribute to the market growth, such as well-equipped labs for life science research, an increase in investment in research and development, and government funding for manufacturers of laboratory filter membranes.

Over the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow at a significant rate. As a result of the rapid rise in the number of key players dedicated to setting up their operational facilities and the presence of many generic drug manufacturers, the industry is forecast to flourish.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global laboratory filtration market are:

3M Company

Agilent Technologies, Incorporated

Antylia Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Steris (Cantel Medical Corporation)

Sterlitech Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Veolia Water Technologies

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global laboratory filtration market segmentation focuses on Product, Technique, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Filtration Media

Filtration Accessories

Filtration Assemblies

Segmentation based on End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Food and Beverage Industry

Academic and Research Institutions

Segmentation based on Technique

Nanofiltration

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Vacuum Filtration

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

