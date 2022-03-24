Geosynthetics Market Scope and overview, Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend And Feasibility Studies up to 2030

The global geosynthetics market revenue was US$ 14.7 billion in 2021. The global geosynthetics market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 37.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Geosynthetics are natural or polymeric materials used with soil, rock, or any related building material. There are types of geosynthetics developed and manufactured worldwide. The most prominent types of geosynthetics, such as geotextiles, geogrids, geonets, geocells, and geomembranes. Geosynthetics have a variety of applications, including reinforcing soil walls in bridges, flyovers, roads, and highways, preventing landslides, and controlling erosion in wastewater treatment plants.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Due to the increasing demand from the wastewater and global infrastructure sectors, the global geosynthetics market is forecast to experience increased demand during the forecast period.

The use of geosynthetics is known to extend the lifespan of a structure and decrease maintenance costs. The combination of these two factors makes geosynthetic materials cost-effective, which is driving the global market growth.

A rise in crude oil prices will cause petrochemical costs to increase, which, in turn, will increase plastic prices. As a result, any fluctuation in crude oil prices will negatively impact the price of geosynthetics. It may have a negative impact on the growth of the global geosynthetics market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the global geosynthetics market. Global lockdown and restrictions had been implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19, resulting in a decline in market demand, production, supplies, distribution, and customers. In addition, it also affected the import and export of raw materials.

The COVID-19 effect will get reduce, causing the situation to return to normal after COVID-19. As a consequence, exports and imports will both increase. As a result, the global geosynthetics market will have a slow growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Geographically, Asia-Pacific held dominance in the global geosynthetics market. It is due to the growing infrastructural developments across the country. The Government of India’s UDAN scheme aims to build more than 100 airports by 2025, which will boost the geosynthetics industry. The favorable government policies and the increased research and development activities for the geosynthetics market have also improved production standards and decreased environmental pollution. Thus, the geosynthetics market will see further growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global geosynthetics market are:

AGRU Kunststofftechnik Gesellschaft m.b.H.

Freudenberg Group

HUESKER Group

Maccaferri S.p.A.

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

PRS Geo-Technologies

Schouw & Co.

Solmax International Incorporated

TENAX Group

Tensar International Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global geosynthetics market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Raw Material, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Geotextiles

Woven

Non-Woven

Geomembranes

Geogrids

Geocomposites

Geonets

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Water/wastewater Management

Transportation Infrastructure

Civil Construction and Mining

Energy

Others

Segmentation based on Raw Material

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

High-density polyethylene (HDPE)

Medium-density polyethylene (MDPE)

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

Others

Polyester

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyamide

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Roads and Highways

Railroads

Marine and Coastal Structure

Mining

Environment

Agriculture

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

