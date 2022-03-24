Geosynthetics Market Scope and overview, Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend And Feasibility Studies up to 2030

The global geosynthetics market revenue was US$ 14.7 billion in 2021. The global geosynthetics market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 37.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC539
Geosynthetics are natural or polymeric materials used with soil, rock, or any related building material. There are types of geosynthetics developed and manufactured worldwide. The most prominent types of geosynthetics, such as geotextiles, geogrids, geonets, geocells, and geomembranes. Geosynthetics have a variety of applications, including reinforcing soil walls in bridges, flyovers, roads, and highways, preventing landslides, and controlling erosion in wastewater treatment plants.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Due to the increasing demand from the wastewater and global infrastructure sectors, the global geosynthetics market is forecast to experience increased demand during the forecast period.
- The use of geosynthetics is known to extend the lifespan of a structure and decrease maintenance costs. The combination of these two factors makes geosynthetic materials cost-effective, which is driving the global market growth.
- A rise in crude oil prices will cause petrochemical costs to increase, which, in turn, will increase plastic prices. As a result, any fluctuation in crude oil prices will negatively impact the price of geosynthetics. It may have a negative impact on the growth of the global geosynthetics market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the global geosynthetics market. Global lockdown and restrictions had been implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19, resulting in a decline in market demand, production, supplies, distribution, and customers. In addition, it also affected the import and export of raw materials.
The COVID-19 effect will get reduce, causing the situation to return to normal after COVID-19. As a consequence, exports and imports will both increase. As a result, the global geosynthetics market will have a slow growth during the forecast period.
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC539
Regional Insights
Geographically, Asia-Pacific held dominance in the global geosynthetics market. It is due to the growing infrastructural developments across the country. The Government of India’s UDAN scheme aims to build more than 100 airports by 2025, which will boost the geosynthetics industry. The favorable government policies and the increased research and development activities for the geosynthetics market have also improved production standards and decreased environmental pollution. Thus, the geosynthetics market will see further growth in the Asia Pacific region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global geosynthetics market are:
- AGRU Kunststofftechnik Gesellschaft m.b.H.
- Freudenberg Group
- HUESKER Group
- Maccaferri S.p.A.
- NAUE GmbH & Co. KG
- PRS Geo-Technologies
- Schouw & Co.
- Solmax International Incorporated
- TENAX Group
- Tensar International Corporation
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global geosynthetics market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Raw Material, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
- Geotextiles
- Woven
- Non-Woven
- Geomembranes
- Geogrids
- Geocomposites
- Geonets
- Others
Segmentation based on Application
- Water/wastewater Management
- Transportation Infrastructure
- Civil Construction and Mining
- Energy
- Others
Segmentation based on Raw Material
- Polypropylene
- Polyethylene
- High-density polyethylene (HDPE)
- Medium-density polyethylene (MDPE)
- Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)
- Others
- Polyester
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Polyamide
- Others
Segmentation based on End-User
- Roads and Highways
- Railroads
- Marine and Coastal Structure
- Mining
- Environment
- Agriculture
- Others
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC539
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC539
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/