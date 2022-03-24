Agricultural Fumigants Market : Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented 2022-2030

The global agricultural fumigants market size was US$ 1.5 billion in 2021. The global agricultural fumigants market is forecast to grow to US$ 1.9 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol453
Agricultural fumigation is an essential method used in agricultural practices to get rid of soil diseases and pests. Soil fumigation chemical compounds possess low boiling points and high vapor densities. In addition, they are highly toxic to a wide range of biological organisms.
Factors Influencing the Market
- Increasing population and rising demand for food are surging the need to boost agricultural practices. As a result, the demand for agricultural fumigants will increase rapidly during the study period.
- The availability of various types of agricultural fumigants, such as chloropicrin, phosphine, methyl bromide, and their beneficial aspects are forecast to contribute to the market growth. In addition, a growing number of inventions to provide alternatives for methyl bromide fumigation is forecast to benefit the overall market.
- Growing initiatives from the governments to boost crop production is forecast to accelerate the agricultural fumigants market growth during the forecast period.
- The high amount of residue during fumigation may hamper the growth of the market during the study period.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific agricultural fumigants market will grow at the fastest rate. The growth of the regional market is attributed to conducive climatic circumstances. In addition, the increasing cases of high outbreaks of pests and insects in warehouses are contributing to the growth of the regional agricultural fumigants market. Furthermore, the population is growing rapidly in the region, which is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing number of agricultural practices will fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific agricultural fumigants market during the forecast period.
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol453
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The demand for food increased during the pandemic period. Governments across the world also took the initiative to cater to the food demands of the population. As a result, it increased the demand for agricultural fumigants. However, many manufacturing industries witnessed supply chain disruptions during the initial days of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, it hampered the growth of the global agricultural fumigants market.
Market Segmentation
The global agricultural fumigants market segmentation focuses on Product, Crop, Pest Control Methos, Application, Form, Function, and Region.
Product Type
- Methyl bromide
- Phosphine
- Chloropicrin
- Metam sodium
- 1,3-Dichloropropene
- Other product types
Crop Type
- Cereals & grains
- Oilseeds & pulses
- Fruits & vegetables
- Other crop types
Pest control Method
- Vacuum chamber fumigation
- Tarpaulin
- Structural
- Non-tarp fumigation by injection
- Other pest control methods
Application:
- Soil
- Field
- Nursery
- Greenhouse
- Transplant bed
- Warehouse
- Silo
- Stack
Form:
- Solid
- Liquid
- Gaseous
- Function:
- Insecticides
- Fungicides
- Nematicides
- Herbicides
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol453
On the basis of Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Competitors in the Market
- Syngenta
- ADAMA
- ARKEMA
- Nufarm
- Solvay
- Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc.
- SGS SA
- UPL
- AMVAC
- Trinity Manufacturing, Inc.
- Douglas products
- Intertek
- Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., LTD.
- DEGESCH America, Inc.
- Other Prominent PlayersSyngenta
- ADAMA
- ARKEMA
- Nufarm
- Solvay
- Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc.
- SGS SA
- UPL
- AMVAC
- Trinity Manufacturing, Inc.
- Douglas products
- Intertek
- Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., LTD.
- DEGESCH America, Inc.
- Other Prominent Players
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol453
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/