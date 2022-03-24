Alexa
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases

124 imported COVID cases new record for most in one day

  375
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/24 14:17
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 15 local COVID cases on Thursday (March 24).

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 124 imported cases, the most reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic, with the previous record being 120. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 853.

Local cases

The 15 local cases reported that day include six males and nine females ranging in age from their teens and their 80s. Thirteen of these cases are tied to a workplace cluster in Kaohsiung, while two are relatives of a clergy member Yunlin County.

Imported cases

The 124 imported cases include 59 males and 65 females ranging in age from under five to their 60s. Of these, 88 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 36 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between Feb. 20 and March 23 from Vietnam (49 cases), Indonesia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, France, the Philippines, the U.S., Germany, Cambodia, the U.K., Japan, Australia, Malta, and Italy. The country of origin of 33 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 6,812,424 COVID tests, with 6,789,715 coming back negative. Of the 22,327 confirmed cases, 6,738 were imported, 15,535 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 135 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation.
Updated : 2022-03-24 14:53 GMT+08:00

