Taiwanese fast-food chains launch showdown over sweet potato fries

TKK Fried Chicken claims to be the "fast-food grandmaster of sweet potato fries." (Facebook, TKK photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After McDonald’s announced the introduction of sweet potato fries to its menu, TKK Fried Chicken and Mos Burger joined in on the hype to highlight their own fried sweet potato products.

ETToday reported that on Wednesday (March 23), McDonald’s would start selling sweet potato fries in addition to bringing back two types of burgers and the “Double Oreo McFlurry” for a limited time. The news immediately became a hot topic, as it is the first time McDonald’s has offered sweet potato fries, a popular treat in Taiwan typically seasoned with plum powder.

In response, TKK Fried Chicken claimed the title of “fast-food grandmaster of sweet potato fries” in a Facebook post that also served as an announcement for a promotional event. Customers with e-coupons can get two servings of the fries for the price of one and are advised to “check for TKK’s logo” for reassurance they are tasting “the very original” sweet potato fries.

Mos Burger issued a press release on Thursday (March 24) to say that not only does it sell sweet potato fries but its “golden baked sweet potato” has also received high acclaim, per CNA. The product is made by slow-baking sweet potatoes, cutting them into pieces, dipping the pieces in a special coating, then frying them until golden.

All three fast-food chains use the Tainong No. 57 sweet potato, a popular type of sweet potato developed and produced domestically.