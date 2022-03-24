ASUS invests NT$540 million in Taiwanese cloud service provider

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese computer brand ASUS announced on Thursday (March 24) it will invest NT$540 million (US$18.86 million) in Taiwan Web Service, a local cloud service provider.

The move will provide cloud computing services for a range of industries and harness high-efficiency computing power and big data to accelerate the development of the “Artificial Intelligence of Things” (AIoT) and the 5G ecosystem, per a CNA report.

The project will continue the evolution of core AI cloud technologies, machine learning, multi-cloud architecture, software-defined data centers, and 5G hybrid cloud platforms. In the future, the platform will be deployed to better serve partners in the manufacturing, medicine, and finance industries as well as smart cities, ASUS stated in a press release.

In 2018, ASUS joined with government and industry players in building Taiwania 2, a Taiwan-made supercomputer that was ranked 20th in the world when it came online. ASUS contributed hundreds of AI cloud engineers to the effort to develop and integrate the hardware and software systems.

Taiwan Web Service has been involved in several cloud computing projects since it was initiated in 2021, including Academia Sinica’s Hybrid Computing Platform, the Hakka Affairs Councils’ Hakka Speech Database, and the Taoyuan MRT Cloud Platform Project. It has also formed strategic partnerships with NVIDIA Corporation, the Taiwanese NGO Artificial Intelligence Foundation, and other bodies.