Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

13 Covid cases reported in Taiwan's Kaohsiung

Kaohsiung workplace cluster infection rises to 13 cases

  326
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/24 12:24
Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai. (Kaohsiung City Government screenshot)

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai. (Kaohsiung City Government screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) on Thursday (March 24) announced that there were 13 new local COVID cases detected in the city.

During a press conference that morning, Chen said that the first case detected in the outbreak was case No. 22,394, a woman in her 40s. Although a rapid antigen test came back negative, a PCR test came back positive with a Ct value of 23.3.

Ten contacts from her workplace and two family members who live with her have also since tested positive for COVID. An epidemiological investigation is being carried out to determine the source of the infections.

Chen said that after case No. 22,394 was diagnosed on Wednesday (March 23), the Kaohsiung Department of Health immediately generated a list of her workplace and family contacts.

The city has classified the 13 cases as part of a workplace cluster infection. Chen said that one of case No. 22,394's infected family members is a student at a local high school, where 33 classmates and nine teachers have already been tested for the virus and received negative results.

13 Covid cases reported in Taiwan's Kaohsiung
Chart showing 13 cases in cluster infection. (Kaohsiung City Government image)
Covid cases
Covid infections
COVID-19 cases
cluster infection
Omicron cluster infection

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
2022/03/23 14:09
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
2022/03/22 14:55
Taipei City Hospital nurse, 2 family members test positive for COVID
Taipei City Hospital nurse, 2 family members test positive for COVID
2022/03/22 12:33
Taiwan reports 5 local COVID cases, 93 imported
Taiwan reports 5 local COVID cases, 93 imported
2022/03/21 14:07
New Taiwan COVID cluster centers on wedding banquet
New Taiwan COVID cluster centers on wedding banquet
2022/03/19 15:17