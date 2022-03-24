Idaho passes resolution supporting closer Taiwan-US ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Idaho State Senate and House of Representatives passed a joint resolution on Wednesday (March 23), expressing their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between Taiwan and the U.S., supporting the signing of a bilateral trade agreement, and Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organizations.

The resolution said that Taiwan and Idaho have continued to expand cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, education, culture, science and technology, and tourism since establishing sister-city relations in 1984.

Taiwan has been Idaho's second-largest export market for five consecutive years since 2017, with an average annual export volume to Taiwan of US$540 million, according to the document.

The resolution affirmed Taiwan's contributions to global governance issues, including humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, cybersecurity, counter-terrorism, and combating transnational crime, and reiterated the Idaho State Legislature’s strong support for Taiwan.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle issued a press release thanking the Idaho State Assembly for passing the resolution. The office noted that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Idaho State Legislature has passed a pro-Taiwan resolution for the third consecutive year.