"Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0" Focuses Support on the Wellness of Child Patients and Underprivileged Children in its Third Stage

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 24 March 2022 - Hang Lung Properties Limited (Stock Code: 00101) ("the Company" or "Hang Lung"), has announced a further disbursal of funds from the "Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0" for a partnership with Playright Children's Play Association (Playright) to donate 1,500 playpacks to child patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in hospitals. In addition, the Company is arranging two-month-long online interactive play sessions with Playright for 2,000 underprivileged children, to relieve anxiety and fear with attention to physical and mental wellbeing.



Hang Lung is holding more than 60 online sessions of “Let’s Stay Home Play Together”, benefiting as many as 2,000 underprivileged children

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, "The suspension of classes and social distancing measures in force have deprived children of much needed and essential interactive learning, social activities, and play time, in particular COVID-confirmed child patients or those under home quarantine. It is sincerely hoped that the 'Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0' will give emotional support to these affected children, while alleviating the stress faced by their parents or carers."



Each playpack consists of items such as toys, 3D puzzles, game worksheets, drawing sets and so on, which are suitable for children of all ages, and they will be given to child patients under quarantine for COVID-19 treatment at the North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Centre, the HA Community Treatment Facility at AsiaWorld-Expo, as well as the Paediatric and Adolescent wards under the Hospital Authority. In addition, with concern for the emotional wellbeing and mental health of children confined to their homes, Hang Lung has organized more than 60 sessions of "Let's Stay Home Play Together" alongside Playright for 2,000 underprivileged children. With this two-month program, beneficiaries will be able to play and interact online with professional playworkers, which will in turn promote positive emotions. Meanwhile, with the wellness of staff's children as a priority, Hang Lung is planning an online activity titled "Fun Games At Home", in connection with the social enterprise PlayScope, an affiliate of Playright, with the aim of providing support to its dutiful working staff.



Ms. Pony Kong, the Head of Hospital Play of Playright, said, "Playing is a key element for children to grow and learn. It helps calm children down and is a process that can be completely led and controlled by themselves. We are grateful for Hang Lung's generous support so that hospitalized kids are able to play with the playpacks and hence reduce their desolate feeling during treatment in isolation; and through the sharing of creative play ideas online, underprivileged children and even their carers will also have the chance to put aside their worries and relax, thus promoting physical and mental health."



In February 2022, Hang Lung announced a donation of HK$ 10 million to endow the "Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0" to fully support pandemic countermeasures in Hong Kong. The first two stages of measures saw the setting aside of HK$ 6 million to finance the operation of "mobile cabin hospitals" and the provision of over 8,000 packs of health protection items and daily necessities to frontline workers in pandemic relief-related community services, low-income families with children, and lone elderly. The Company has also donated over 30,000 sets of rapid antigen test kits to the Hong Kong Children's Hospital in support of the children undergoing treatment there, and their carers.







