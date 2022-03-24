Alexa
Tatum, Brown sizzle, Celtics roll to 125-97 win over Jazz

By KYLE HIGHTOWER , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/03/24 09:54
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) blows a kiss to fans after hitting a 3-pointer against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketbal...
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, right, drives to the basket against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first half of an NBA basketball ga...
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka gestures to players during the first half of the tema's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, March 23,...
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, right, steals the ball from Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wed...
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert dunks during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in B...
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, center, is trapped between Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, and center Robert Williams III, right, on a dr...
Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder gestures to players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, March 23, 2022,...
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, right, is fouled by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) on a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball ...
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to pass while covered by Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) and forward Rudy Gay (8) during the first hal...

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 11 of his 26 points during Boston’s nearly perfect first quarter to help the Celtics roll to a 125-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

Jaylen Brown also added 26 points and Marcus Smart finished with a career-high 13 assists as Boston recorded its fifth straight victory to improve its chances for one of the Eastern Conference’s top four seeds.

Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points but Utah has lost consecutive games for the first time since the end of January, a span of 21 games.

Boston hit its first 10 shots of the game, including six 3-pointers, on the way to jumping out to a 28-12 lead. Its first miss didn’t come until the 4:05 mark of the opening quarter when a layup by Brown rolled off the rim.

It was one of the few miscues for the Celtics, who ended the period with a 39-24 lead. They went 15 of 19 from the field, 7 of 9 from beyond the arc and held a 12-2 rebounding edge.

The lead grew as high as 30 in the second quarter and Boston took a 68-45 advantage into halftime. Smart ended the half with 10 assists in just 15 minutes of action.

The Jazz tried their best to keep pace, but simply couldn’t get enough shots to fall. They particularly struggled from the outside, going 8 of 36 from the 3-point line. Utah also had only 13 assists on 35 made baskets.

Utah never got closer than 18 in the second half.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Had only seven assists on 17 field goals in the first half. … Udoka Azubuike (right ankle sprain), Bojan Bogdanovic (left calf sprain), Danuel House (left knee bruise) all sat out.

Celtics: It was the 18th consecutive game Tatum has scored at least 20 points. … Had 13 assists in the first quarter. …

UP NEXT

Jazz: Continue six-game road trip at Charlotte on Friday.

Celtics: Host Minnesota on Sunday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

