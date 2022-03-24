Engvall's late goal lifts Maple Leafs over Devils 3-2

New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) moves the puck up ice as Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65) defends during the third period... New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) moves the puck up ice as Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano (55) watches a New Jersey Devils shot on Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek (35) during the first period ... Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano (55) watches a New Jersey Devils shot on Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek (35) makes a save as defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) tries to hold off New Jersey Devils left wing A.J. Greer... Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek (35) makes a save as defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) tries to hold off New Jersey Devils left wing A.J. Greer (42) and right wing Nathan Bastian (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano (55) pauses during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Wednes... Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano (55) pauses during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) levels New Jersey Devils right wing Nathan Bastian (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey g... Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) levels New Jersey Devils right wing Nathan Bastian (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Toronto Maple Leafs NHL hockey team unveil a "Next Gen" jersey, created in a partnership with Canadian musician Justin Bieber, Drew House, NHL and... The Toronto Maple Leafs NHL hockey team unveil a "Next Gen" jersey, created in a partnership with Canadian musician Justin Bieber, Drew House, NHL and Adidas, in Toronto on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Toronto Maple Leafs NHL hockey team unveil a "Next Gen" jersey, created in a partnership with Canadian musician Justin Bieber, Drew House, NHL and... The Toronto Maple Leafs NHL hockey team unveil a "Next Gen" jersey, created in a partnership with Canadian musician Justin Bieber, Drew House, NHL and Adidas, in Toronto on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek (35) makes a save as New Jersey Devils left wing A.J. Greer (42) looks for a rebound during the first perio... Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek (35) makes a save as New Jersey Devils left wing A.J. Greer (42) looks for a rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Toronto Maple Leafs NHL hockey team unveil their "Next Gen" jerseys, created in a partnership with Canadian musician Justin Bieber, Drew House, NH... The Toronto Maple Leafs NHL hockey team unveil their "Next Gen" jerseys, created in a partnership with Canadian musician Justin Bieber, Drew House, NHL and Adidas, in Toronto on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano (55) and goaltender Petr Mrazek (35) celebrate the team's win over the New Jersey Devils in an NHL hockey... Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano (55) and goaltender Petr Mrazek (35) celebrate the team's win over the New Jersey Devils in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Pierre Engvall scored a short-handed goal with 4:42 left in the third period to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.

Engvall moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season past Nico Daws.

Mikheyev also scored a short-handed goal and Mitch Marner had the other score for Toronto, which got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek.

Nico Hischier had a goal and an assist, and Damon Severson also scored for New Jersey. Daws stopped 28 shots.

Toronto's Mark Giordano debuted for his hometown team following Sunday’s trade that brought the 38-year-old defenseman and forward Colin Blackwell to the Maple Leafs from the Seattle Kraken. Giordano played on the third line with Timothy Liljegren, while Blackwell skated on the fourth line with Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds.

The Devils, who beat the New York Rangers 7-4 on Tuesday, opened the scoring at 5:03 of the second on a power play. Severson’s pass to Jack Hughes at the side of the net glanced off a sliding Ilya Lyubushkin and through Mrazek’s pads.

Toronto evened things at 12:30 when Mikheyev blew past P.K. Subban and beat Daws.

The Devils reclaimed the lead at 13:56 shortly after a penalty to Auston Matthews penalty expired and Hischier poked a loose puck home in the crease.

But Toronto responded 58 seconds later when Marner took a pass from Matthews and blasted a one-timer past Daws to set a career high with his 27th goal of the season. Matthews also tied a career best with his 80th point of the season on the setup.

NOTES: Mrazek got his first start since the March 13 outdoor Heritage Classic in Hamilton after clearing waivers Monday. ... Jack Campbell hasn’t played since March 8 as he works his way back from a rib injury. ... Toronto sported the team’s black Next Gen uniform — a look created in collaboration with Canadian pop star and Maple Leafs fan Justin Bieber. The uniform is the first reversible sweater in North American pro sports and 15th alternate set of threads in club history. Bieber watched the game from a private suite.

UP NEXT

Devils: At Washington on Saturday night.

Maple Leafs: At Montreal on Saturday night.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports