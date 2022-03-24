Jorge Soler can earn up to $40M in 3-year deal with Marlins

FILE - Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler holds up the MVP trophy after winning baseball's World Series in Game 6 against the Houston Astros... FILE - Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler holds up the MVP trophy after winning baseball's World Series in Game 6 against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. The Miami Marlins have been seeking a big bat, and they’re hoping reigning World Series MVP Jorge Soler fits the bill. A person with direct knowledge of the situation said Saturday, March 19, 2022 that the Marlins and Soler have come to an agreement on a three-year, $36 million contract. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — World Series MVP Jorge Soler is guaranteed $36 million in his three-year contract with the Miami Marlins and can earn up to $40 million.

The 30-year-old outfielder gets $12 million this year, $15 million in 2023 and $9 million in 2024 as part of the deal announced Tuesday. His 2024 salary can escalate by up to $4 million based on plate appearances in 2023: $500,000 apiece for 350 and 400, and $1 million each for 450, 500 and 550.

Soler can terminate the contract after either the 2022 or 2023 season to become a free agent again.

He homered three times in the World Series, helping Atlanta to its first title since 1995. Soler was acquired by the Braves from Kansas City on July 30 and hit .269 with 14 homers and 33 RBIs for Atlanta. He finished the season with a .223 average, 27 homers and 70 RBIs, down from a career-best 48 homers and 117 RBIs in 2019.

Soler is a career .246 hitter with 121 home runs and 343 RBIs in eight seasons.

His father, mother, wife and children live in Miami.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports