Dr Ora Adds Lactolean Probiotic To Its Natural Supplement Lineup

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 March 2022 - Homegrown beauty and supplements startup Dr Ora has announced the launch of their new Lactolean probiotic to join its current line of natural supplements. The all-new Dr Ora Lactolean is a weight management kit that will help burn fat, reduce bloating, and boost metabolism significantly.



Dr Ora Lactolean contains live probiotics and prebiotic fiber that work together to maintain the body's natural flora and digestive balance. Formulated with a proprietary blend of fat burning actives, it is clinically proven to burn visceral fat, improve gut health, and remove toxins from the bowel system. It is also formulated with a patent coating technology that allows the ingredients to avoid erosion by gastric acid and provides better intestinal absorption. As an ingredients-focused brand committed to serving all skin types and body types, Dr Ora's products continue to be vegan, halal certified, and contain zero preservatives, with only premium ingredients of the highest quality being used.



Similar to its signature Aura White Ultra, a potent and effective supplement for skin whitening and brightening, Dr Ora Lactolean will also come in powdered form for easier absorption by the body. The kit will contain water infused dried fruit packs which are freeze dried at 40°C to preserve natural nutrients and antioxidants. It is made of 100% natural fruit, 0% fat, and no artificial preservatives and flavours. Water infused dried fruit will help to increase water and enzyme intake, promoting healthier and quicker weight loss. Each kit will come with 15 sachets of Lactolean powder and 15 packs of water infused dried fruit.



Since its launch in 2018, Dr Ora has been committed to creating the most efficacious formulas that would deliver results without any fillers or excipients. With the brand new weight management kit, Dr Ora hopes to promote wellness and healthy living to more people and empower them to lose weight healthily and naturally.



For more info, please visit: https://drora.sg/shop/lactolean/.



